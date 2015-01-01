पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आतिशबाजी की बिक्री पर रोक:आतिशबाजी की बिक्री करने वाले विक्रेता के खिलाफ होगी कार्रवाई

करौली24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सूरौठ तहसील परिसर में व्यापार मंडल सदस्यों की बैठक

सूरौठ सरकार की ओर से आतिशबाजी की बिक्री और चलाने पर रोक लगाने के बाद प्रशासन के अधिकारी भी सख्त हो गए हैं। बुधवार को सूरौठ तहसील परिसर में तहसीलदार मनीराम खीचड ने व्यापार मंडल सदस्यों की बैठक लेकर कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव की जानकारी देते हुए सरकारी गाइडलाइन की पालना करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि दीपावली पर आतिशबाजी की बिक्री करने वाले दुकानदारों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई होगी और किसी भी बिना मास्क लगाकर आने वाले ग्राहकों को दुकानदार सामान नहीं देवें।बैठक में तहसीलदार मनीराम खीचड़ ने कहा कि बिना मास्क के कोई भी दुकानदार गाहक को कोई भी सामान नहीं दे ओर कोई भी दुकानदार अपने सामान दुकान से ज्यादा बाहर नहीं रखे अगर कोई दुकानदार आदेश की अवहेलना करता पाया गया तो कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी व बिना मास्क वाले लोगों के खिलाफ पुलिस द्वारा कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिये अस्थायी अतिक्रमण को हटाने के निर्देश दिए गांधी स्मारक चौराहे व बस स्टैंड पर हो रहे अतिक्रमण को हटाने का निर्णय लिया गया तथा थानाधिकारी गिर्राज प्रसाद जाटव ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि दीपावली त्योहार पर कोई भी दुकानदार आतिशबाज़ी का कोई भी सामान नहीं बेचेगा ओर ना ही कोई भी आमजन पटाखे चलाएगा अगर कोई भी दुकानदार आतिशबाज़ी बेचते हुए पाया गया तो कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी इस मौके पर व्यापार मंडल अध्यक्ष रमाकांत शर्मा, परचून संघ अध्यक्ष सतीश नागरिया, सत्यप्रकाश गोयल, अग्रवाल समाज के युवा अध्यक्ष जयप्रकाश गोयल आदि व्यापार मंडल के सदस्य मौजूद रहे।

