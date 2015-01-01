पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गाइडलाइन की अवहेलना की तो कार्रवाई:विवाह समारोह में कोरोना गाइडलाइन की अवहेलना की तो होगी कार्रवाई

करौली28 मिनट पहले
  • विवाह की सूचना व वीडियोग्राफी करवाना अनिवार्य, अधिकारी रखेंगे नजर

शादी अन्य समारोह के आयोजन को लेकर सरकार द्वारा कोविड 19 को लेकर गाइड लाइन जारी की गई है। गाइडलाइन की अवहेलना वालों के विरुद्ध कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। विवाह समारोह में अधिकतम 100 व्यक्ति शामिल ल हो सकते हैं। समारोह के दौरान सरकार द्वारा गाइड लाइन की पालना नहीं करने पर राजस्थान महामारी अधिनियम 2020 के तहत निर्धारित शास्ति राशि 25000 तथा कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।शादी समारोह के दौरान गाइडलाइन का पालन किया जा रहा है या नहीं इसकी निगरानी के लिए ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर स्थानीय कर्मचारियों की कोर कमेटी का गठन किया गया है। उपखंड के अधिकांश गांवों में कल होने वाले विवाह समारोह की तैयार चल रही है, जबकि उपजिला कलेक्टर कार्यालय पर सोमवार तक मात्र 12 जनों ने विवाह समारोह के आयोजन की सूचना दी है। एसडीएम कार्यालय में विवाह की सूचना देंएसडीएम रामनिवास मीना ने बताया कि कोरोना महामारी को लेकर सरकार ने विवाह समारोह के लिए गाइडलाइन जारी की गई है, जिसका पालन करना अनिवार्य है। शादी समारोह की सूचना निर्धारित प्र-प्रत्र पूर्ण भर कर मय पीओ के हस्ताक्षर करवाकर उपजिला कलेक्टर कार्यालय में तीन प्रति में प्रस्तुति करना होगा। जिसमें एक प्रति आवेदक को तथा दूसरी प्रति एसडीएम कार्यालय से गाइड लाइन पालना सुनिश्चित करवाने के लिए थानाधिकारी काे भेजी जाएगी।वीडियोग्राफी करवाना अनिवार्य है कोरोना महामारी को लेकर जारी गाइड लाइन के अनुसार विवाह समारोह की वीडियोग्राफी करवाना अनिवार्य है। एसडीएम ने बताया कि प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को सैनिटाइज व मास्क का उपयोग करना तथा विवाह समारोह वीडियोग्राफी करवाना जरूरी है। समारोह के दौरान करवाई गई वीडियोग्राफी आवश्यकता पड़ने पर प्रशासन काे उपलब्ध करवाना होगा।

