मिठाई बांटकर मनाई खुशी:डॉ. सौम्या गुर्जर के जयपुर मेयर बनने पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने मिठाई बांटकर मनाई खुशी

करौली4 घंटे पहले
करौली के पूर्व सभापति राजाराम गुर्जर की पत्नी सौम्या गुर्जर के भाजपा के टिकट पर जयपुर ग्रेटर नगर निगम से महापौर बनने पर करौली शहर के युवाओं ने सुमित भट्ट के नेतृत्व में कलेक्ट्री सर्किल पर एकत्रित होकर मिठाइयां बांटकर खुशियां जाहिर की।इस मौके पर धीरेंद्र बैंसला , कृष्णा गुलपारियां, जितेंद्र पिचनोत,धर्मेन्द्र शर्मा, आदि सभी भारतीय जनता पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने आमजन का धन्यवाद व्यक्त कर किया। वहीं दूसरी ओर गुडला सरपंच पति शेर सिंह बैंसला, रमाकांत शर्मा, भूप राम शर्मा सहित कई कार्यकर्ताओं ने मिठाई बांटकर खुशी जाहिर की। कार्यकर्ताओं ने कहा कि पूर्व जिला परिषद सदस्य डॉ सौम्या गुर्जर के जयपुर मेयर बनने से करौली वासियों में बहुत खुशी की लहर है।टोडाभीम ग्रामीण| प्रदेश में हाल ही हुए 6 नगर निगमों के चुनावों में कांग्रेस के द्वारा उत्तर कोटा, पश्चिम कोटा, दक्षिण जोधपुर सहित हैरिटेज जयपुर सहित चार नगर निगमों में महापौर बनने पर कस्बे के जीप स्टैंड पर पालिका के सेवानिवृत्त अधिशाषी अधिकारी झब्बूलाल मीना के द्वारा मिठाई बांटकर खुशी का इजहार किया गया। इस अवसर पर पालिका के सेवानिवृत्त अधिशाषी अधिकारी ने कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि जयपुर, जोधपुर एवं कोटा की जनता ने प्रदेश की अशोक गहलोत सरकार के दो वर्ष में किए गए जनकल्याणकारी कार्यों पर भरोसा जताया है।

