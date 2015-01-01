पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अक्षर ज्ञान प्रभावित:आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों के बच्चों का अक्षर ज्ञान प्रभावित, 8 महीने से नहीं गूंजी किलकारी

करौली2 घंटे पहले
कोरोना वैश्विक महामारी के कारण पिछले 8 माह से आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर नन्हे बच्चों की किलकारियां नहीं गूंजी है। जिसके कारण सपोटरा ब्लॉक के 176 आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों के नामांकित करीब साढे 4 हजार बच्चे भी प्रभावित हुए हैं।बच्चों को केंद्र पर मिलने वाला अक्षर ज्ञान नहीं मिलने से वे प्रभावित हुए हैं।बच्चों के भूख एवं कुपोषण से निपटने के लिए एकीकृत बाल विकास सेवा कार्यक्रम के रूप में आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र संचालित करने की योजना अमल में लाई गई थी। आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर आने वाले नन्हे बच्चों के बुनियादी स्वास्थ्य की देखभाल करने वाले केंद्रों पर पिछले 8 महीने से कोरोना की मार पड़ी है।केंद्र पर मिलने वाला पकाया पौष्टिक आहार के साथ ही शुरुआती अक्षर ज्ञान भी विगत 8 माह से बंद है।जिसके कारण उनको घर पर ही पोषाहार के रूप में खाद्यान्न दिया जा रहा है। लॉकडाउन के बाद से ही आंगनवाड़ी केंद्रों को बच्चों के लिए लॉक किए जाने के बाद नौनिहालों का शुरुआती अक्षर ज्ञान भी लॉक हो गया है।आठ माह से आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर रौनक लुप्त होने के साथ ही बच्चों की किलकारियां भी गुम है। हालांकि सरकार ने बच्चों के स्वास्थ्य को ध्यान में रखते हुए बच्चों को मिलने वाला खाद्यान्न अभिभावकों को आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा वितरित किया गया है।लेकिन आंगनवाड़ी केंद्रों का मुख्य उद्देश्य बच्चों को शाला पूर्व शिक्षा के साथ-साथ शुरुआती अक्षर ज्ञान देना और उनके स्वास्थ्य की देखभाल करना फिलहाल पूरा नहीं हो पा रहा है।-सपोटरा ब्लॉक में सात सेक्टर हैं, इनमें हाडौती, काचरौदा, कुड़गांव, इनायती, सपोटरा प्रथम व द्वितीय, नारौली डांग हैं। इनमें 4500 बच्चे नामांकित हैं। 176 आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र हैं।महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के अंतर्गत ब्लॉक में 3 से 6 वर्ष की आयु के आयु वर्ग के करीब 4500 बच्चे नामांकित हैं।जिनको केंद्र पर विभागीय योजनाओं से लाभान्वित किया जा रहा है।इनके अलावा 7 माह से 3 वर्ष तक के बच्चों को भी घर पर ही पोषाहार दिया जाता है।लेकिन कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण 8 माह से केंद्र पर बच्चों के नहीं आने के कारण केंद्र पर होने वाली गतिविधियां बंद है।जबकि उनको पोषाहार का लाभ घर पर ही कार्यकर्ता द्वारा दिया जा रहा है।विभाग द्वारा आंगनवाड़ी केंद्रों पर नामांकित बच्चों को खेल-खेल में अक्षर ज्ञान व अन्य गतिविधियों के लिए वीडियो भी जारी किए हैं।जिनको आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं के माध्यम से केंद्र पर नामांकित बालकों के अभिभावकों तक भेजकर बच्चों को लाभान्वित करने की योजना है। महिला एवं बाल विकास परियोजना अधिकारी जोगेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण बच्चों को आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पर नहीं बुलाया जा रहा है।बच्चों को खेल- खेल के माध्यम से जानकारी देने के लिए विभाग से कुछ वीडियो आए हैं।जो कार्यकर्ता के माध्यम से एन्ड्रॉयड मोबाइल वाले बच्चों के अभिभावकों तक पहुंचा रहे हैं, जिससे उनके बच्चे लाभान्वित हो सके।

