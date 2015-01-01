पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आकस्मिक निरीक्षण:स्माइल कार्यक्रम में उल्लेखनीय योगदान पर प्रिंसिपल सहित सभी कर्मचारी सम्मानित

करौली23 मिनट पहले
  • शिक्षा विभाग उपनिदेशक बीकानेर ने काचरौदा विद्यालय का किया आकस्मिक निरीक्षण

शिक्षा विभाग निदेशालय बीकानेर के उपनिदेशक ने शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा संचालित स्माइल कार्यक्रम- का स्थानीय कार्यालय काचरौदा में पहुंच कर सघन निरीक्षण किया जिसमें स्माइल प्रोग्राम से जुड़े समस्त गतिविधियों एवं दस्तावेजों की बारीकी से जांच कर विद्यालय का निरीक्षण किया गया एवं प्रिंसिपल और विद्यालय स्टाफ का सभी सराहनीय विकास कार्यों के लिए सम्मानित किया। शिक्षाा विभाग निदेशालय बीकानेर के उपनिदेशक शिक्षा अधिकारी पालाराम मेवात द्वारा शुक्रवार काचरोदा राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय का शुक्रवार को निरीक्षण किया गया जिसमें कक्षा एक से आठ तक अध्ययनरत विद्यार्थियों की पोर्ट पोलियो पंजिका, शिक्षक द्वारा विद्यार्थियों को आनलाईन कालिंग पंजिका, आनलाईन गृहकार्य रजिस्टर, गृहकार्य वितरण एवं संकलन पंजिका आदि का सघनता से अवलोकन किया। निरीक्षण पश्चात उप निदेशक ने विद्यालय में चल रहे विकास कार्यों और भामाशाहों द्वारा विद्यालय को आर्थिक सहयोग कर व्यवस्थाओं में किए गए सुधार तथा विद्यालय का विगत पांच वर्षों का बोर्ड परीक्षा परिणाम जो संख्यात्मक एवं गुणात्मक दृष्टि से उत्कृष्ट है एवं विद्यालय के इमफ्रासटेकचर आदि को देख कर विद्यालय स्टाफ एवं प्रधानाचार्य हंसराज मीणा की प्रसंसा की और भामाशाहों के अथक प्रयास एवं सहयोग की सराहना की गई।इस अवसर पर लक्ष्मण गुप्ता एसीपी समसा करौली, रमेश चंद रावत एसीबीईओ करौली, मुकेश शर्मा आरपी, रामदयाल मीणा प्र्रदेशअध्यक्ष माशि राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ (सियाराम), अमरसिंह मीणा जिला अध्यक्ष सियाराम शिक्षक संघ एवं विद्यालय का समस्त स्टाफ पुष्पेन्द्र सिंह, रामदास रूंडी, शिवचरण मीना; जगदीश प्रसाद मीणा मोहनलाल एवं प्रिंसिपल हंसराज मीणा उपस्थित थे।काचरौदा विद्यालय का शिक्षा विभाग निदेशालय बीकानेर के उपनिदेशक पालाराम मेवात द्वारा किए गए निरीक्षण के दौरान विद्यालय में सभी गतिविधियां एवं कार्य सराहनीय पाए जाने पर स्टाफ का विशेष सराहना की एवं शील्ड देकर स्टाफ का सम्मान भी किया गयाविद्यालय का नामांकन 180 से 410 तक पहुंचायाविद्यालय परिसर को अतिक्रमण मुक्त करवायाऔर 550 पौधे लगाकर अशोक वाटिका एवं गुलाब वाटिका का निर्माण कर विद्यालय को पर्यावरण शुद्धिकरण की अनूठी मिसाल कायम की। नहीं भौतिक एवं शैक्षिक विकास के लिए भामाशाहों से 31 लाख रूपए का जन सहयोग प्राप्त कर विद्यालय में सीसीटीवी कैमरे,400 विद्यार्थियों को फर्नीचर, इनवेंटर, कम्प्यूटर लैब,एटोमैटिक बैल,वाटर कूलर, विद्यार्थियों को झूला,फिसलन पट्टी, मरम्मत कार्य, इत्यादि कार्य करवाए। साथ ही भवन एवं परिवार जो नजूल सम्पत्ति थी उसे 19 सितंबर 2019 को शिक्षा विभाग के नाम हस्तांतरण करवाया।विद्यालय परिसर में 42 लाख रुपए की लागत से समसा विभाग द्वारा अतिरिक्त कक्षा कक्ष काम स्वीकृत करवाया जो आज निर्माणाधीन हैं। प्रिंसिपल हंसराज मीणा एवं स्टाफ के अथक प्रयासों से कराए गए विकास कार्यों को लेकर शिक्षा उपनिदेशक ने विद्यालय सफल एवं स्टॉप को शील्ड देकर सम्मानित किया़।नांगल लाट. कस्बे सहित अजीजपुर, पाडला व आनंदपुरा विद्यालय का शिक्षा विभाग के उप निदेशक बीकानेर बालाराम मेवात निरीक्षण किया। इस उन्होंने कहा कि इस्माइल प्रोग्राम में विद्यालय के छात्रों को ई कनेक्टेट भेजकर शिक्षा प्रधान की जा रही है। जो एक अच्छी पहल है।

