जायजा:निरीक्षण में आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्र मिला बंद, अनियमितता पर आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता मानदेय सेवा से पृथक

करौली2 घंटे पहले
  • आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकता व सुपरवाइजर को नोटिस

उपनिदेशक महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग प्रभाती लाल जाट ने गुरूवार को करौली परियोजना के शहरी क्षेत्र के आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्र वार्ड नं 10 का औचक निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्र बंद मिला। उपनिदेशक ने बताया कि निदेशालय से प्राप्त निर्देशों के अनुसार आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्र का औचक निरीक्षण किया।

जिसमें सुबह 11.15 मिनट पर आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्र बंद पाया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्र बंद मिलने पर आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, महिला पर्यवेक्षक व बाल विकास परियोजना अधिकारी को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया गया है। आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता का जबाव संतोषप्रद नही पाये जाने की स्थिति में मानदेय सेवा से पृथक करने की कार्यवाही की जावेगी। निरीक्षण के दौरान जिला कार्यक्रम सतीष शर्मा, लेखराज अम्बेष साथ रहे।

आईसीडीएस डीडी जाट ने बताया कि पिछले महीने निरीक्षण के दौरान हिंडौन परिक्षेत्र ढिंढोरा के आंगनबाडी केन्द्र बनकी पर निरीक्षण के दौरान पोषाहार वितरण में अनियमितता पाये जाने एवं आंगनबाडी कार्यकर्ता को जारी नोटिस का जबाब प्रस्तुत नहीं करने पर आंगनबाडी कार्यकर्ता विमला सैन और करौली परियोजना के आंगनबाडी केन्द्र वार्ड नं0 24 पर निरीक्षण के दौरान पोषाहार वितरण में अनियमितता पाये जाने व आंगनबाडी कार्यकर्ता को जारी नोटिस का जबाब संतोषप्रद नहीं होने पर आंगनबाडी कार्यकर्ता कोमल शर्मा को मानदेय सेवा से पृथक किया गया है।

