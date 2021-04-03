पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जाम:पेयजल संकट का समाधान नहीं होने से गुस्साए भंडारी के ग्रामीणों ने लगाया जाम

करौली3 घंटे पहले
बालघाट समीप के बिशनसमध बांध पर भण्डारी गांव के ग्रामीणों ने लंबे समय से चल रही पेयजल समस्या को लेकर गुरुवार को सुबह एक घंटे तक रास्ता रोककर कर सरपंच के खिलाफविरोध जताया। ग्रामीण नत्थू सिंह चौहान, नरेंद्र सिंह, हरिओम, दिलीप सिंह, घनश्याम व बीजेपी समर्थक हंसराज सिंह चौहान आदि ने बताया कि लंबे समय से पेयजल समस्या चल रही है। पानी की समस्या को लेकर सरपंच व जलदाय विभाग के अधिकारियों को अवगत करवाने के बावजूद भी कोई समाधान नहीं हुआ। इस पर पेयजल समस्या से परेशान ग्रामीणों ने टोडाभीम - हिंडौन सड़क पर टायर जलाकर विरोध जताते हुए रास्ते को जाम कर दिया। जिससे दोनों ओर वाहनों की कतार लग गई। जाम लगने की सूचना मिलने पर थानाधिकारी ईश्वर सिंह गुर्जर, एसआई सुरेंद्र शर्मा व एसआई नरेंद्र सिंह जाब्ते के साथ मौके पर पंहुचे और ग्रामीणों से समझाइश कर रास्ता एक घंटे बाद खुलवाया। लेकिन ग्रामीण अधिकारियों व जलदाय विभाग के उच्च अधिकारी को मौके पर बुलाने की मांग करने लगे। जिस पर जलदाय विभाग के कनिष्ठ अभियंता पुरुषोत्तम मीणा मौके पर पहुंचे और विरोध कर रहे ग्रामीणों से बात कर शीघ्र पेयजल आपूर्ति शुरू करने का आश्वासन दिया। इसके बाद ग्रामीणों ने रास्ता खोल दिया। इस दौरान ग्रामीणों ने समस्या का समाधान नहीं होने पर बालघाट उप तहसील के पर धरना- प्रदर्शन करने की चेतावनी दी। जलदाय विभाग के कनिष्ठ अभियंता पुरुषोत्तम मीणा का कहना है कि मोटर जलने से परेशानी आई है। शीघ्र ही मशीन लाकर मोटर को सही करवाकर पानी की सप्लाई सुचारू रूप से की जाएगी।

