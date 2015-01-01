पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महोत्सव:अन्नकूट महोत्सव में श्रद्धालुओं ने जीमी कढ़ी-बाजरे की प्रसादी, सजाई झांकी

करौलीएक घंटा पहले
क्यारदा| हनुमानजी मंदिर पर अन्नकूट महोत्सव में प्रसादी पाते भक्त।

गोवर्धन पूजा के साथ ही क्षेत्र में अन्नकूट महोत्सव आयोजन की धूम मची हुई है। शनिवार को भी कई स्थानों पर आयोजित हुए अन्नकूट महोत्सव में भाग लेकर लोगों ने कढ़ी-बाजरे की प्रसादी ग्रहण की। हनुमान कॉलोनी स्थित महादेव मंदिर में अन्नकूट का आयोजन किया गया। भक्त मंडल के निहाल सिंह, गोवर्धन सिंह, राजेश गुर्जर ने बताया कि शनिवार को आयोजित अन्नकूट महोत्सव में कढ़ी, बाजरा, खीर-पुआ की प्रसादी परोसी गई।

अन्नकूट महोत्सव कार्य में विकास, दाताराम, हरदयाल, रामनारायण, केशव, केपी सिंह, श्यामसुंदर, गणेश, वीर सिंह, सचिन,निहाल सिंह आदि का सहयोग रहा। बालाजी मंदिर पर भक्तों ने पाई अन्नकूट प्रसादी क्यारदा| महवा मार्ग स्थित क्यारदा के बालाजी धाम मंदिर पर भक्त मंडल द्वारा अन्नकूट प्रसादी वितरण कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया। भक्त मंडल के सतीश चंद, गोविंद, मुनीम, लखन, सुरेश, बच्चूसिंह आदि ने बताया कि प्रति वर्ष की भांति शनिवार को सुप्रसिद्ध आस्था धाम बालाजी मंदिर पर भक्त मंडल एवं ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से अन्नकूट का आयोजन कर बालाजी महाराज की झांकी सजाई गई। भक्त मंडल ने वाहनों को रुकवा कर के यात्रियों को प्रसादी वितरित की।

कैमला में बिंजारी माता मंदिर पर अन्नकूट महोत्सव
कैमला| गांव कैमला में बिंजारी तालाब की पाल पर स्थित बिंजारी माता मंदिर में अन्नकूट का आयोजन हुआ। जिसमें कढ़ी, बाजरा, चावल, चौड़ा, मूंगफली व सब्जी से प्रसादी तैयार की गई। प्रसादी तैयार होने के बाद बिंजारी माता को भोग लगाकर प्रसादी वितरित की गई। प्रसादी पाने के लिए ग्रामीणों का हुजूम उमड़ पड़ा। प्रसादी तैयार व वितरित करने में रमन, सुआ मास्टर, बबलू, राधेश्याम सहित कई युवाओं का सहयोग रहा।
महमदपुर में भैरोबाबा की सजाई झांकी
महमदपुर| गांव महमदपुर में स्थित भैरो बाबा के मंदिर पर अन्नकूट कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। अन्नकूट का आयोजन महमदपुर सरपंच लाखन गुर्जर की ओर से किया गया। अन्नकूट के आयोजन की तैयारी अलसुबह से ही शुरू हो गई। इससे पहले मंदिर की साफ-सफाई कर मंदिर की धुलाई की गई। इसके पश्चात हलवाई अन्नकूट प्रसादी बनाने में जुट गए।

कैलादेवी ( भास्कर न्यूज़)| नाजिर का मंदिर स्थित हनुमान मंदिर पर शुक्रवार को नवयुवक मंडल नाजिर का मंदिर की ओर से अन्नकूट का आयोजन किया गया जिसमें सैकड़ों लोगों ने अन्नकूट की महा प्रसादी ग्रहण की। नवयुवक मंडल के अभिषेक शर्मा ओम प्रकाश बंसल अंकुल माली अशोक माली नरसी माली रामसहाय माली भूरा माली सहित कई सदस्य मौजूद थे।

