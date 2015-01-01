पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर परिषद चुनाव:जिले में करौली-हिंडौन व टोडाभीम के 3 बोर्ड बनाएगी भाजपा, एकजुटता का मंत्र

करौली18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नगर परिषद चुनाव के भाजपा प्रांतीय प्रभारी ने कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक ली

निकाय चुनाव की तैयारियों को अंतिम रूप देने में जुटी भाजपा पार्टी रविवार को जिले में लागू धारा 144 का पालन करना ही भूल गई। नगर परिषद चुनाव के प्रांतीय प्रभारी शत्रुघ्न गौतम ने भाजपा पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक ली। जिसमें जिले के करौली, हिंडौन व टोडाभीम के तीनों बोर्डों में भाजपा के जीतने का दावा करते हुए कार्यकर्ताओं को एकजुटता के मूलमंत्र का संकल्प दिलाया। भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष बृजलाल डिकोलिया ने कहा कि पार्टी ने सर्वे के साथ ही सभी प्रकार की चुनाव पूर्व की तैयारियां पूरी कर ली हैं। कोर कमेटी चुनाव संचालन समिति शीघ्र ही फाइनल सर्वे रिपोर्ट मिलते ही दावेदारों के नामों पर मंथन कर टिकटों की सूची तैयार करेगी।प्रभारी गौतम ने कहा कि पार्टी के कर्मठ कार्यकर्ताओं के बल पर ही भाजपा के सभी पार्षद पद के उम्मीदवार चुनाव जीतेंगे। जिलाध्यक्ष बृजलाल डिकोलिया ने कहा कि निकाय चुनाव की घोषणा होने के दूसरे दिन से ही पार्टी चुनाव तैयारियों में जुट गई। अब तक वार्ड वार तीन सर्वे कराए जा चुके हैं। अधिकांश वार्डों में 6 से 20 दावेदारों ने टिकट के लिए बायोडाटा दिए हैं। दावेदारों ने अपने बायोडाटा भी दिए और कइयों ने भाजपा की सदस्यता भी ग्रहण की। नप चुनाव के संयोजक कैलाश शर्मा सहित पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष व पार्टी के वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारी भी मौजूद रहे।कांग्रेस सरकार हर मोर्चे पर विफल: प्रभारी शत्रुघ्न गौतम ने बैठक समापन के बाद मीडिया से बातचीत में कहा कि निकाय चुनावों में भाजपा यहां तीनों बोर्ड बनाने में सफल होगी। राजाराम के विकास कार्यों की मिसाल दी: करौली नगर परिषद में भाजपा निर्वाचित सभापति रहे राजाराम गुर्जर के कार्यकाल में शहर में हुए विकास कार्यों की प्रशंसा करते हुए भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष बृजलाल डिकोलिया ने विकास को ही काम की पहचान बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि राजाराम गुर्जर के विकास कार्यों की भाजपा प्रदेश कार्यालय में भी मिसाल माना जाता है।धारा 144 का उल्लंघन, बिना मास्क के संबोधन भी: कोविड-19 के मद्देनजर जिला मजिस्ट्रेट सिद्धार्थ सिहाग की ओर से जिले में प्रभावी धारा 144 का भाजपा की बैठक में उल्लंघन नजर आया। मीटिंग हॉल में लगी कुर्सियों के बीच ना तो दो गज की दूरी थी और ना ही अन्य सावधानियां बरती गईं। यहां तक कि भाजपा प्रांतीय प्रभारी शत्रुघ्न गौतम और जिलाध्यक्ष बृजलाल डिकोलिया ने संबोधन भी बिना मास्क के ही दिया।दोनों ही भाजपा नेताओं सेजिले में धारा 144 लागू होने पर बड़ी बैठक करने की प्रशासनिक स्तर पर परमिशन के बारे में मीडियाकर्मियों ने सवाल किया तो अनभिज्ञता जैसा गोलमाल जवाब देते नजर आए। वहीं करौली एसडीएम देवेंद्रसिंह परमार ने भी इस संबंध में कहा कि धारा 144 लागू होने के बावजूद भाजपा की बैठक की कोई शिकायत नहीं मिली है, यदि शिकायत मिलेगी तो कार्रवाई करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें