कंबल वितरण:एकल महिलाओं को किए कंबल वितरण

करौली3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सोमवार को शहर में एकल महिलाओं के लिए कंबल वितरण किए गए। एक्सेस हेल्थकेयर संस्था जयपुर के अध्यक्ष डॉ.सत्यनारायण सिंह ने बताया कि एकट बोधग्राम के सहयोग से वार्ड 35 की व्यासों की बगीची की गरीब एकल महिलाओं के लिए कंबल वितरण का कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। इस इस दौरान जिला समाज कल्याण अधिकारी रिंकी किराड, एडवोकेट नगेंद्र व्यास, एकट बोधग्राम के समन्वयक सत्येन चतुर्वेदी व मतलूम अहमद आदि ने 55 महिलाओं को कंबल वितरित किए। गौरतलब है कि एक्सेस हेल्थ केयर संस्था की ओर से प्रतिवर्ष सर्दियों के दिनों में करौली में एकल महिलाओं, वृद्धों,असहाय व्यक्तियों व जरूरतमंद गरीब लोगों के लिए इस प्रकार का आयोजन करती है। इससे पूर्व इसी माह में रघुवंशी गांव में भी 125 जरूरतमंदों को संस्था की ओर से कंबल वितरित किए गए। डाॅ.सिंह ने इस अवसर पर सवाई मानसिंह चिकित्सालय जयपुर के डाॅ. मानप्रकाश का इस आयोजन के लिए आर्थिक सहयोग उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए आभार व्यक्त किया। इस दौरान बृजेश चतुर्वेदी,अशोक व्यास,राजकुमार शर्मा, मनोज शर्मा,अमन चतुर्वेदी,अनुज प्रताप सिंह व महेन्द्र पाल आदि भी उपस्थित थे।

