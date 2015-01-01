पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहर की सरकार:कांग्रेस व भाजपा दोनों ही दलों ने जारी नहीं की प्रत्याशियों की सूची, दावेदार असमंजस में

  • नगर परिषद करौली-हिंडौन और नगर पालिका टोडाभीम के 140 वार्डों में पार्षद के नामांकन आज से, आज जारी होगी लोकसूचना

नगर परिषद करौली, हिंडौन और पंचायत समिति टो़डाभीम के 140 वार्डों में पार्षद के लिए सोमवार से नामांकन दाखिल किए जा सकेंगे। हालांकि कांग्रेस व भाजपा दोनों ही पार्टियां चुनाव तैयारियों में जुटी हुई हैं, मगर नामांकन प्रक्रिया शुरू होने के पहले दिन तक किसी भी दल ने प्रत्याशियों की सूची जारी नहीं की। इससे दावेदार असमंजस में हैं। राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के घोषित चुनाव कार्यक्रम के अनुसार जिले में नगर परिषद करौली-हिंडौन और नगर पालिका टोडाभीम के 140 वार्डों में पार्षद पद के उम्मीदवारों की नामांकन प्रक्रिया का श्रीगणेश भी सोमवार से शुरू हो रहा है। जिला प्रशासन ने रिटर्निंग अधिकारी स्तर पर नामांकन प्रक्रिया आदि की पूरी तैयारियां भी कर ली हैं।करौली उपखंड अधिकारी देवेंद्रसिंह परमार ने बताया कि नगर परिषद करौली चुनाव के लिए बतौर रिटर्निंग अधिकारी 23 से 27 नवंबर तक नामांकन प्राप्त करेंगे। सोमवार को नामांकन का पहला दिन है। नगर परिषद करौली के 55, हिंडौन के 60 और नगर पालिका टोडाभीम के 25 वार्डों में चुनाव होगा। कोविड एडवाइजरी के साथ ही धारा 144 का भी प्रत्याशी, समर्थक व राजनीतिक दलों को विशेष रूप से पालना करना जरूरी है।

27 तक दाखिल कर सकेंगे नामांकन, मतदान 11 दिसंबर को

हिंडौन नगर परिषद के 60 वार्डों के लिए पार्षद का चुनाव 11 दिसंबर को होगा। नगर परिषद चुनावों को लेकर लोक सूचना 23 नवंबर को जारी होगी। लोक सूचना जारी होने के साथ ही निकाय के पार्षद पद के लिए नामांकन दाखिल किए जा सकेंगे। 27 नवंबर को नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत करने की अंतिम तिथि होगी। 60 वार्डों में पार्षद पद के चुनाव के लिए स्थानीय निर्वाचन विभाग ने भी तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। एसडीएम सुरेश कुमार यादव व निर्वाचन शाखा के मुरारीलाल जैन ने बताया कि नगर परिषद चुनावों के लिए लोक सूचना 23 नवंबर को जारी होगी। लोक सूचना जारी होने के साथ ही निकाय के पार्षद पद के लिए नामांकन दाखिल किए जा सकेंगे। 27 नवंबर को नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत करने की अंतिम तिथि होगी। तहसील परिसर में सुबह साढ़े 10 से 3 बजे तक आवेदन जमा किए जा सकेंगे। एक दिसंबर को नामांकन पत्रों की जांच होगी और 3 दिसंबर को नाम वापस लिए जा सकेंगे। 4 दिसंबर को वार्ड के पार्षद प्रत्याशियों की अंतिम स्थिति साफ हो जाएगी और सभी प्रत्याशियों को चुनाव चिह्न आवंटित कर दिए जाएंगे। 11 दिसंबर को सुबह 8 से शाम 5 बजे तक मतदान का समय निर्धारित किया गया है। मतगणना 13 दिसंबर को सुबह 9 बजे से की जाएगी।

सभापति के लिए वोटिंग 20 दिसंबर को

जिले में तीनों निकायों में 140 वार्ड हैं। नगर परिषद करौली में 55, नगर परिषद हिंडौन में 60 और नगर पालिका टोडाभीम में 25 वार्ड हैं। नगर परिषद सभापति के पद के लिए 14 दिसंबर को लोकसूचना जारी होगी। शहर की सरकार के मुखिया का चुनाव 20 दिसंबर को होगा। 15 दिसंबर को नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत किए जाएंगे। 16 दिसंबर को नामांकन पत्रों की जांच होगी। 17 दिसंबर को दोपहर 3 बजे तक नाम वापस लिए जा सकेंगे। नाम वापसी के बाद चुनाव चिह्न आवंटित किए जाएंगे। 20 दिसंबर को सुबह 10 से दोपहर 2 बजे तक सभापति के लिए मतदान होगा। मतदान के बाद परिणाम घोषित कर दिया जाएगा। अगले दिन 21 दिसंबर को उपसभापति पद के चयन के लिए बैठक होगी और आवश्यक होने पर मतदान होगा।

