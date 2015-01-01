पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नया भवन जर्जर:कैमला के पीएचसी भवन में दो साल में ही दरारें

करौली24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शौचालय की सीट भी जमीन से करीब 3-4 इंच तक जमीन में धंसी, गुणवता की जांच की मांग

सरकार की ओर से आमजन की सुविधा के लिए भारी भरकम बजट पास कर स्कूल, अस्पताल, सड़क व अन्य सार्वजनिक भवनों का निर्माण कराया जाता है, लेकिन ठेकेदार व अधिकारियों की कमीशनखोरी से इन भवनों में लगने वाला मेटेरियल कितना गुणवत्तापूर्ण होता है इसका अंदाजा या तो ठेकेदार लगा सकता है या फिर भवन पूर्ण रूप से तैयार होने के एक दो वर्ष बाद जब वह उपयोग में आने लगता है तब उसके निर्माण की गुणवत्ता की पोल खुलती चली जाती है।ऐसा ही वाकया नादौती तहसील के गांव कैमला में हुआ है जहां करीब सवा करोड़ रुपए की लागत से चिकित्सा विभाग द्वारा ग्रामीणों को बेहतर चिकित्सा सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने के लिए पीएचसी भवन का निर्माण कराया गया था। भरतपुर की एनएचएम विंग कम्पनी को इसकी कार्यकारी एजेंसी बनाया गया था। 2013 मंे कम्पनी ने कार्य शुरू करने के बाद वर्ष 2018 में इस अस्पताल भवन को बनाकर तैयार कर दिया। व 2018 में साधारण तरीके से पीएचसी इसमें शिफ्ट हो गया। सवा करोड़ रुपए की लागत से बनने वाले इस अस्पताल भवन में आउटडोर, इनडोर, दवा वितरण, ऑपरेशन थियेटर, मेल फीमेल वार्ड, चिकित्सक कक्ष, शौचालय के साथ-साथ डॉक्टरों के रहने के लिए क्वार्टर भी बनवाए गए। लेकिन अस्पताल भवन के शुरू होते ही ठेकेदार की कमीशनखोरी की पोल खुलने लग गई। गाड़ी चढ़ाने के लिए बनाया गया रैंप जमीन में धंस गया है।चिकित्सक कक्ष व अन्य स्थानों पर लगाई गई टाइल्स उखड़ गई है। साथ ही शौचालय में बिछाई गई टाइल्स भी ज़मीन के अन्दर धंस गई है। सबसे बड़ी आश्चर्य की बात तो यह है कि चिकित्सकों के लिए बनाए गए क्वार्टर अभी आवंटित भी नहीं हुए हैं कि वो जगह-जगह से जर्जर हो गए हैं। दीवारों में जगह-जगह दरार पड़ गई है व फर्श में लगाई गई टाइल्स उखड़ गई है। साथ ही शौचालय की सीट भी जमीन लेबल से करीब 3-4 इंच तक जमीन में धंस गई है। गारंटी पीरियड में होने के बावजूद भी ठेकेदार द्वारा भवन की मरम्मत नहीं कराई जा रही है। सरपंच रामपति मीना व अन्य ग्रामीणों ने जिला कलेक्टर को पत्र भेजकर भवन निर्माण की गुणवत्ता की उच्च स्तरीय जांच कराए जाने की मांग की है।उस जगह मिट्टी ठीक-ठाक नहीं जिस स्थान पर यह भवन बना हुआ है। उस जगह की मिट्टी ठीक-ठाक नहीं है। फिर भी यदि कहीं कोई कमी है तो उसकी मरम्मत करा दी जाएगी।-भीम सिंह गुर्जर, ठेकेदार, पीएचसीउच्च स्तरीय जांच करवाएंगे^पूर्व में भी पीएचसी में घटिया सामग्री लगाने की शिकायत ग्रामीणों द्वारा की गई थी, जिसकी जांच चल रही है, जो अभी तक पूर्ण नहीं हुई है। हम जिला कलेक्टर से मांग करते हैं कि निर्माण कार्य की उच्च स्तरीय जांच करवाई जाए।-रामपति मीना, सरपंच, ग्राम पंचायत, कैमला

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें