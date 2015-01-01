पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही की हद:सीबीईओ ने 1 माह पहले एफआईआर के लिए लिखा, पुलिस ने अब तक केस दर्ज नहीं किया

करौली3 घंटे पहले
  • सेवा पुस्तिका व व्यक्तिगत फाइल जमा नहीं कराने का मामला

मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी नूजत फातमा की ओर से उप्रावि खिदरपुर के शिक्षक के विरुद्ध सेवा पुस्तिका एवं व्यक्तिगत फाइल कार्यालय में जमा नहीं कराने पर एक माह पूर्व थानाधिकारी सपोटरा को एफआईआर दर्ज करने के लिए पत्र भिजवाने के बावजूद अब तक मामला दर्ज नहीं हुआ है।थानाधिकारी को भेजे गए पत्र में बताया कि राज्य सरकार की ओर से अध्यापकों की सेवाओं को पीईईओ के अधीन किए जाने के फलस्वरूप अध्यापकों की सेवा पुस्तिकाएं एवं व्यक्तिगत फाइल पीईईओ को जमा करवाने कराने के लिए अध्यापकों को दी गई थी। चमनप्रकाश गुप्ता शिक्षक उप्रावि खिदरपुर हाल कार्यरत डीईओ मा. कार्यालय ने अपनी मूल सेवा पुस्तिका एवं व्यक्तिगत फाइल पीईईओ कम प्रधानाचार्य भरतून को जमा करवाने के लिए कार्यालय से 20 मार्च 2018 को प्राप्त की जिसकी प्राप्ति रसीद कार्यालय के सेवा पुस्तिका वितरण रजिस्टर में उक्त शिक्षक को दी गई। परन्तु शिक्षक ने सेवा पुस्तिका एवं व्यक्तिगत पत्रावली ना तो पीईईओ भरतून को दी ना ही वापस कार्यालय में जमा करवाई। कार्यालय की ओर से फरवरी व सितंबर 2020 को मूल सेवा पुस्तिका व व्यक्तिगत फाइल जमा करवाने के लिए शिक्षक को पत्र लिखा गया। परन्तु आज तक सेवा पुस्तिका व व्यक्तिगत फाइल जमा नहीं कराई ना ही पत्रों का जवाब प्रस्तुत किया है। ऐसी स्थिति में शिक्षक चमनप्रकाश गुप्ता की ओर से उक्त रिकॉर्ड में हेराफेरी/कटिंग/या खुर्द-बुर्द करने की आशंका के चलते सपोटरा पुलिस थाने में 14 अक्टूबर को एफआईआर दर्ज करने के लिए

दो साल से शिक्षक प्रतिनियुक्ति पर उप्रावि खिदरपुर के लेवल प्रथम अध्यापक चमनप्रकाश गुप्ता जून 2018 से विद्यालय से बिना कार्यमुक्त हुए जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी प्रारंभिक करौली कार्यालय में प्रतिनियुक्ति पर चल रहा था।सीबीईओ कार्यालय से मार्च2018 को अपनी सर्विस बुक लेकर विद्यालय में जमा तक नहीं कराई गई।वहीं उक्त शिक्षक ने पीईईओ भरतून पर परेशान करने का आरोप लगाते हुए पुलिस में परिवाद दर्ज कराया था।जिस पर डीईओ ने शिक्षक चमन प्रकाश गुप्ता अध्यापक राउप्रावि खिदरपुर को 9 जुलाई को कार्यालय समय पश्चात मूल पदस्थापन स्थान उप्रावि खिदरपुर के लिए कार्यमुक्त कर अपनी उपस्थिति आगामी कार्यदिवस में मूल पदस्थापित स्थान पर देने का निर्देश दिया था।उसके बावजूद शिक्षक ने मूल पदस्थापन स्थान उप्रावि खिदरपुर में कार्यग्रहण नहीं कर डीईओ कार्यालय में लगा हुआ है।वहीं शिक्षक के विरुद्ध करीब दस साल से 16 सीसीए की जांच भी विचाराधीन है। सीबीईओ सपोटरा नूजत फातमा ने बताया कि शिक्षक चमनप्रकाश गुप्ता के विरुद्ध सपोटरा पुलिस थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज करवाने के लिए पत्र लिखा गया है। थानाधिकारी सपोटरा बनवारी लाल ने बताया कि थाने में पत्र भेजने से एफआईआर दर्ज नहीं होती। इसके लिए संबंधित को थाने आना पड़ता है।

