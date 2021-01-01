पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छता का दिया संदेश:थाने की बदली सूरत, छायादार पौधे लगाकर स्वच्छता का दिया संदेश

करौली3 घंटे पहले
  • कुड़गांव थानाधिकारी ओमेंद्र सिंह ने थाने की बदहाल सूरत को बदल दिया है

ओम प्रकाश मीणा| कुड़गांव कस्बे का थाना इन दिनों जिले भर के थानों के लिए मिसाल कायम कर रहा है । जिले में पहली बार थानाधिकारी ओमेंद्र सिंह ने अपने 1 साल के कार्यकाल में थाने की बदहाल सूरत को बदल दिया है और अपने स्टाफ को सुलभ एवं अन्य सुविधाजनक सुविधाएं मुहैया कराने का भरसक प्रयास करने में सफलता हासिल की है। जिला मुख्यालय से 23 किलोमीटर दूरी पर स्थित कुड़गांव कस्बे के कुड़गांव थाना परिसर की हालत बद से बदतर थी। थाना परिसर में गंदगी के साथ चारों तरफ कटीली झाड़ियां लगी हुई थी ।घास फूस उगी हुई थी ।जिससे थाना परिसर की सूरत बदहाल लग रही थी ।यहां तक कि पुलिस जवानों को पीने के लिए पेयजल की परेशानी बनी हुई थी ।इसके चलते पुलिस जवानों को कई आवश्यक सुविधाओं की परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा था। लेकिन एसआई ओमेंद्र सिंह ने चार्ज लेने के बाद से ही थाना परिसर की सूरत को बदलने का बीड़ा उठाते हुए थाने की सूरत को बदलकर जिले के थानों में अपनी एक अलग ही पहचान बना कर मिसाल कायम कर ली है ।जिससे थाना परिसर की सूरत देखते ही बन रही है।अन्य थानों के लिए मिसाल पेश।कुड़गांव थाने के थाना अधिकारी ओमेंद्र सिंह ने थाने में किए गए सराहनीय कार्य ने जिले के सभी थाना अधिकारियों के लिए मिसाल पेश की है। आज भी कई थानों में पुलिसकर्मी कई परेशानियों से जूझ रहे हैं। जिसका कई थाना अधिकारियों को आज भी पता नहीं है ।करौली एसपी मृदुल कच्छावा द्वारा हाल ही में कुड़गांव थाने का वार्षिक निरीक्षण किया गया था। इस दौरान एसपी द्वारा थाना परिसर का निरीक्षण कर थाने पर थाना अधिकारी एवं पुलिस जवानों द्वारा थाना परिसर में किए गए सराहनीय कार्यों की प्रशंसा की है। इसी के साथ थाना अधिकारी ओमेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि थाना परिसर भवन के मुख्य द्वार एवं सभी कक्षा कक्षों में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगवाए जाएंगे ।जिससे सभी पुलिस कर्मियों के क्रिया कलापों के बारे में हर समय जानकारी मिलती रहेगी ।वही बाहर से आने सभी लोगों एवं फरियादियों पर नजर रखी जा सकेगी ।उन्होंने बताया कि थानाधिकारी पुलिस कर्मियों के लिए एक परिवार मुखिया की तरह होता है ।उसका फर्ज है कि पुलिस जवानों की सुविधाएं एवं उनके स्वास्थ संबंधी सभी प्रकार की परेशानियों की जिम्मेदारी से ध्यान रखकर दूर करना परम कर्तव्य है । थाना अधिकारी कि धौंस की तरह नहीं उनके साथ एक परिवार मुखिया की तरह संगठन एवं मेल मिलाप के साथ अपने कानूनी फर्ज को निभाया जाए। हाल ही में पुलिस अधीक्षक मृदुल कच्छावा द्वारा थाने का वार्षिक निरीक्षण किया गया इस दौरान थाने पर नियुक्त सूचनाधिकारी सुरेश मीणा को थाना क्षेत्र से समय पर सभी सूचनाओं की जानकारी डीएसपी करौली को समय पर भेजना एवं सूचनाओं को रिकॉर्ड मैं दर्ज कर रखने आदि सभी कार्यों को लेकर उनकी पुलिस अधीक्षक द्वारा सराहना की गई।

