चट्‌टान ढही, महिला दबी:मिट्‌टी खोदते समय चट्‌टान ढही, महिला दबी, दोनों हाथ चकनाचूर

करौली26 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्रामीणों ने दो घंटे की मशक्कत से जिंदा निकाला, जयपुर रेफर

अरोरा की घटना, सुबह 9 बजे पहाड़ी के नीचे मिट्टी लेने गई थी महिलाकरणपुर (करौली)|करणपुर थाना क्षेत्र की कसेड ग्राम पंचायत के अरोरा गांव में एक परिवार के घर में दीपावली की खुशियों से पहले ही दुखों का पहाड़ टूट गया। अरोरा निवासी महिला लख्खो देवी मीना (42) दो अन्य महिलाओं के साथ अपने कच्चे घर की लिपाई करने के लिए सोमवार सुबह करीब 9 बजे हनुमान मंंदिर के पास पहाड़ी के नीचे मिट्टी लेने गई थी।मिट्टी खोदते समय पत्थर की एक बड़ी चट्‌टान ढह गई और महिला के दोनों हाथ दब कर चकनाचूर हो गए। लख्खो देवी ने चिल्लाना शुरू कर दिया कि बहन मुझे बचा लो, मेरे दोनों हाथ पत्थर की चट्‌टान के नीचे दब गए। उसकी चीख पुकार सुन कर आसपास के लोग मदद को आए और दो घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद चट्‌टान के नीचे दबी महिला को जिंदा निकाल लिया। उसके साथ गई महिलाएं दौड़कर गांव में पहुंची और घटना के बारे में सूचना दी। सूचना मिलते ही करणपुर थानाधिकारी कैलाश चंद बैरवा मय जाब्ते के मौके पर पहुंचे। घायल लख्खो देवी को पहले करौली चिकित्सालय में ले जाया गया लेकिन उसकी गंभीर स्थिति को देखते हुए डॉक्टरों ने उसे जयपुर रेफर कर दिया गया।

न जेसीबी, न क्रेन, लोगों ने भारी चट्‌टान को हाथों से उठाकर महिला को बचायाकसेड के रामस्वरूप मीना ने बताया कि यहां न तो कोई क्रेन थी और न जेसीबी। प्रशासन अपने संसाधन पहुंचाता तब तक तो पत्थर के नीचे दबी महिला की चीख चीख कर जान निकल जाती, लेकिन ग्रामीणों ने अपनी सूझबूझ से पत्थर की भारी वजनी सिला के नीचे मिट्टी में दबी महिला को निकालने के लिए चैन कुप्पी (लोहे की तिपाई) मंगाकर उस पत्थर को लोहे की चैन से बांधा। नीचे जैक लगाकर लोहे के सब्बलों के सहारे सैकड़ों लोगों की मदद से पत्थर को उठाकर महिला को घायल अवस्था में जिंदा निकाल लिया। जैसे ही दबी महिला को बाहर निकाला तो उसके पति रामसिंह मीना व बच्चों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल हो गया। महिला को इलाज के लिए जयपुर रेफर किया।

