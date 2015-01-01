पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहर की सरकार:नगर परिषद करौली में 75.81%, हिंडौन में 77.47% टोडाभीम नगरपालिका में 84.95 प्रतिशत मतदान

करौली22 मिनट पहले
  मतदाताओं में दिखा वोटिंग के प्रति उत्साह, बाजार रहे बंद, प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य ईवीएम में बंद, मतगणना कल

करौली जिले की नगरपरिषद करौली व हिंडौन तथा टोडाभीम नगरपालिका में शुक्रवार को मतदान उत्साह के साथ शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हुआ। इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण के बावजूद भी मतदाताओं में मतदान के प्रति अच्छा खासा रुझान देखने को मिला। इस बार गत वर्ष की अपेक्षा 2.78 प्रतिशत अधिक यानि 74.89 प्रतिशत के मुकाबले 77.67 मतदान रहा। जिसमें सर्वाधिक टोडाभीम नगरपालिका में 84.95 प्रतिशत तो सबसे कम करौली नगरपरिषद में 75.81 प्रतिशत जबकि हिंडौन नगरपरिषद में 77.47 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी सिद्धार्थ सिहाग व पुलिस अधीक्षक मृदुल कच्छावा ने जिले में कई मतदान केन्द्रों का निरीक्षण किया। करौली नगरपालिका के अधिकांश वार्डों में मतदाताओं ने बड़े उत्साह के साथ मतदान किया। जिसमें 55 वार्डों में सुबह 10 बजे तक 22.21 प्रतिशत मतदान हो चुका था। इसी प्रकार दोपहर 1 बजे तक 51.86 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। कुछ अधिकांश मतदान केन्द्रों पर मतदाता कम नजर आए लेकिन दो बजे बाद एक बार फिर मतदान केन्द्रों की तरफ मतदाता जाते हुए नजर आए जिससे तीन बजे तक 66.74 तथा शाम 5 बजे तक मतदान का प्रतिशत 75.76 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ।

हिंडौन: 347 प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत ईवीएम में बंद

कार्यालय संवाददाता| हिंडौन सिटीनगर परिषद चुनाव में 77. 47 प्रतिशत वोटिंग हुई है। 110 मतदान केन्द्रों पर 59 वार्डो में 71 हज़ार 555 में से 55 हज़ार 432 मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर शहर की सरकार चुनी। चुनाव परिणांम 13 दिसम्बर को मतगणना के बाद सामने आएगा। सुबह आठ बजे से शुरू हुए मतदान के दौरान लोगों ने सुबह से ही मतदान करने में खूब रूचि दिखाई। पहले दो घंटे में 24.38 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने मतदान कर दिया। इसके बाद दोपहर 1 बजे तक भी मतदान का प्रतिशत खूब रहा। 54.71 प्रतिशत मतदाता पोलिंग बूथों तक पहुंच चुके थे। शाम तीन बजे तक 70.16 प्रतिशत मतदाताओ ने मत का प्रयोग किया। मतदान समाप्त होने तक 77.47 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर अपने शहर की सरकार चुन ली। हालांकि परिणामों की घोषणा 13 दिसम्बर को होने वाली मतगणना के बाद की जाएगी। शुक्रवार को हुए चुनाव में मतदाताओं में उत्साह देखने को मिला। सुबह 8 बजे बाद से ही अधिकतर मतदान केन्द्रों पर वोट डालने के लिए महिला-पुरुषों की कतार लग गई। शुक्रवार को कोहरे के बीच मौसम के बदले मिजाज के बावजूद लोग घरों से निकलकर वोट डालने के लिए मतदान केन्द्रों पर पहुंचे। एक वार्ड में निर्विरोध पार्षद निर्वाचित होने के बाद 59 वार्डों के लिए हुए मतदान में अधिकतर वार्डों में सुबह 10 बजे तक 3 घंटे में ही 30 प्रतिशत मतदान हो गया। हालांकि कई वार्डों के मतदान केन्द्रों पर मतदानकर्मी वोटरों का इंतजार करते हुए देखे गए। नगर परिषद चुनाव में पहली बार मतदान करने वाले युवाओं में खुशी देखने को मिली। कई स्थानों पर पुलिस एवं प्रत्याशी समर्थकों में गहमागहमी भी हो गई। लेकिन सभी जगह शांतिपूर्ण मतदान संपन्न होने पर पुलिस-प्रशासन के अधिकारियों ने राहत की सांस ली। मतदान केन्द्रों के बाहर प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों एवं वोटराें के कारण मेले जैसा माहौल रहा।

