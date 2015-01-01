पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हड़ताल खत्म:नगर परिषद सफाई कर्मियों की हड़ताल खत्म, देर शाम वार्ता में फिर राजीनामा

करौली3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
करौली | नगर परिषद के सफाई कर्मियों ने आठवें दिन हड़ताल समाप्ति पर देर रात शहर में सफाई की।
  • स्थायी कार्मिकों को एक माह, ठेके पर काम करने वालों को 25 नवंबर तक भुगतान करने की बात पर बनी सहमति

करौली शहर में आठ दिनों से नगर परिषद के सफाई कर्मियों के हड़ताल पर होने से शहर में चहुंओर गंदगी के ढेर और दुर्गंध से परेशान लोगों को अब शनिवार को दीपावली पर सफाई कार्य शुरू होने से राहत मिलेगी। दरअसल, शुक्रवार को हडताली सफाई कर्मियों से नगर परिषद के दफ्तर में एसडीएम देवेंद्रसिंह परमार ने समझाइश वार्ता की और आखिर में मानदेय भुगतान संबंधी समस्या का समाधान व आश्वासन देने पर सहमति भी बन गईं, मगर शुक्रवार सुबह 10 बजे तक भी मानदेय नहीं मिल पाने से सफाईकर्मी खफा हो गए और सफाई कार्य आरंभ नहीं किया।

इससे हड़ताल और बढ़ गई, हालांकि शुक्रवार देर शाम नगर परिषद के स्थायी सफाई कर्मियों को एक माह का मानदेय देने और ठेका वाले सफाई कर्मियों को 25 नवम्बर तक भुगतान करने के आश्वासन पर राजीनामा भी हो गया। एडीएम सुदर्शन सिंह तोमर ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को एसडीएम देवेंद्रसिंह परमार की सफाई कर्मियों के साथ हुई वार्ता में सहमति बन गई थी। मगर बात किन्ही वजहों से अटक गई तो देरशाम को फिर वार्ता की, जिसमें सहमति बन गई। इस मौके पर नगर परिषद के पूर्व कार्यवाहक सभापति अजय प्रजापत के पिता रामेश्वर ठेकादार भी मौजूद रहे और उन्होंने सफाई कर्मियों से दीपावली के त्यौहार को देखते हुए विशेष आग्रह किया।

सफाई कर्मियों के पक्ष से वार्ता में शामिल हुए राष्ट्रीय वंचित लोकमंच के कार्यवाहक अध्यक्ष राधेश्याम थनवाल जमादार ने बताया कि शनिवार सुबह से ही एसडीएम व नगर परिषद के अधिकारियों के साथ हुई वार्ता में मानदेय भुगतान संबंधी मामले में विस्तृत चर्चा हुई,उसके बाद नगर परिषद की ओर से स्थायी कार्मिकों का एक माह का भुगतान करवा दिया है।

जबकि, अस्थायी ठेके वाले सफाई कर्मियों का भुगतान 25 नवंबर तक करवाने का आश्वासन दिया है। इसके बाद सभी ने हड़ताल समाप्त करने का निर्णय लिया। कार्यवाहक अध्यक्ष ने बताया कि शनिवार सुबह से सभी सफाईकर्मी अपने-अपने काम पर लौट आएंगे और शहर की बिगड़ी सफाई व्यवस्था को दुरुस्त करेंगे। सफाई कर्मचारियों को पूर्व में भी छह दिन हड़ताल करने पर जिला प्रशासन व नगर परिषद से मानदेय भुगतान कराने की 5 नवंबर की तारीख का आश्वासन दिया गया था,जब भुगतान मुकर्रर तारीख तक नहीं मिला तो 6 नवंबर से पुन: सफाई कर्मियों ने हड़ताल शुरू कर दी। जिससे शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था चौपट हो गई और जगह-जगह गंदगी के ढेर लग गए हैं और शहर में मृत पड़े जानवरों की सड़ांध से दीपावली पर शहर में खरीदारी करने वाले आने वाले लोगों को भी दुर्गंध का सामना करना पड़ रहा था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें