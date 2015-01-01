पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान समारोह:कलेक्टर ने कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए जन जागरूकता की शपथ दिलाई

करौलीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिपाशा बनी मिसेज करवा, सुनीता रही रनरअप, महिलाओं को मिले पुरस्कार

तालियों की गड़गडाहट। उत्साह से सरोबार मन। सम्मान से गर्वित प्रतिभाएं। कोरोना से बचाव के लिए जन जागरूकता की शपथ। ये दृश्य शनिवार को यहां सिद्धि विनायक होटल के ऑडिटोरियम में मंच से साकार हुए। माैका था दैनिक भास्कर व सिद्धि विनायक होटल के तत्वावधान में आयोजित हुए मिसेज करवा चौथ प्रतियोगिता के सम्मान समारोह का।

ऑनलाइन (वर्चुअल) आयोजित प्रतियोगिता के परिणाम में बिपाशा जिंदल मिसेज करवा-2020-21 चुनी गई। प्रथम रनरअप सुनीता बंसल व द्वितीय रनरअप सुनीता बंसल रहीं। इसके अलावा आठ प्रतियोगियों को बेस्ट करवा तथा सात प्रतियोगियों को सांत्वना पुरस्कार दिए गए। बिपाशा ने 22 प्रतियोगियों को पीछे छोड़ते हुए टॉप में स्थान निर्धारित किया।

कार्यक्रम में बतौर मुख्य अतिथि कलेक्टर सिद्धार्थ सिहाग ने कहा कि कोविड-19 से बचाव ही उपचार है। उन्होंने नाे मास्क नो एंट्री अभियान में सकारात्मक भूमिका निभाने की अपील की। कलेक्टर ने महिलाओं में छिपी प्रतिभा को आगे लाने के दैनिक भास्कर व सिद्दी विनायक के प्रयासों की प्रशंसा करते हुए मौजूदा महिलाओं को मास्क नियमित लगाने की शपथ दिलाई।

लोगों से कोरोना गाइडलाइन का अक्षरश पालन करने की अपील की। दैनिक भास्कर के मैनेजर सुनील जैन ने दैनिक भास्कर की विकास यात्रा व सामाजिक सरोकारों से अवगत कराया। कार्यक्रम में मौजूद यातायात प्रभारी टीनू सोगरवाल ने यातायात के नियमों की जानकारी दी। बच्चों को संस्कारवान बनाए जाने का आह्वान किया।

सिद्धि विनायक के निदेशक कमलेश शर्मा, संयुक्त निदेशक वीरेंद्र शर्मा ने अतिथियों का प्रतीक चिह्न देकर स्वागत किया। वहीं कार्यक्रम संयोजक निशा शर्मा, हेमलता शर्मा, दीपिका शर्मा, मोनिका गुप्ता, कमलेश शर्मा, कांता शर्मा, वरिष्ठ समाजसेविका श्यामलता शर्मा, मनु शर्मा, पारूल शर्मा व पूजा शर्मा ने विजेताओं को मिसेज करवा का ताज पहनाया।

कलेक्टर सिहाग, निदेशक कमलेश, वीरेंद्र शर्मा, एस्सार हॉस्पिटल के निदेशक डॉ.जेपी गुप्ता, भारत हॉस्पिटल के निदेशक डॉ.भरतलाल मीना, ने विजेताओं को उपहार देकर सम्मानित िकया। निर्णायक की भूमिका समाजसेवी प्रियंका गर्ग, रेखा गोयनका, मोनिका गुप्ता व नवीन बेनीवाल ने निर्वाह की।

मंच संयोजन अंजलि आर्या व किरण राजपूत ने किया। इस मौके पर डॉ.आशा मीना ने स्वास्थ्य एवं सौंदर्य चेतना पर महिलाओं से रूबरू होकर उन्हें स्वास्थ्य के गुर िसखाए। सहित कई गणमान्य नागरिक मौजूद थे। नृत्य प्रस्तुतियों ने मोहा मन: कार्यक्रम से उत्साहित महिलाओं ने मंच पर राजस्थानी संस्कृति और नवाचारों की धुन पर नृत्य पेश िकए। इसकी दर्शकों ने खासी सराहना की। प्रथम विजेता ने अन्य महिलाओं के साथ मिलकर जमकर नृत्य किया।

इन्हें मिला बेस्ट करवा का खिताब: कार्यक्रम संयोजक निशि शर्मा ने बताया कि मीना गोयल, पारूल पाल, रीना गुप्ता, पूजा जादौन, रश्मि, सुनीता बंसल, कविता गोयल व शीतल अग्रवाल को सम्मानित किया गया। इसके अलावा कमलेश शर्मा, स्नेहलता, नीलम सेन, नीरज सेन, सावित्री गोयनका, कविता बंसल एवं अनीता को भी पुरस्कार दिए गए। सिद्धि विनायक की ओर से बतौर सम्मान सभी प्रतियोगियों को परिवार सहित लंच के कूपन फ्री दिए गए। इसके अलावा मिसेज करवा की शील्ड व उपहार दिए गए।

