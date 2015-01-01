पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आंदोलन का असर:कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैसला ने सरकार को दिया 12 घंटे का समय, मांगें नहीं मानी तो होगा उग्र आंदोलन

करौली36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चेतावनी
  • छठे दिन भी गुर्जर ट्रैक पर, सवाईमाधोपुर-बयाना रेल मार्ग बंद, 10 ट्रेनें डायवर्ट

भरतपुर में 7 दिन से इंटरनेट बंद
गुर्जर आंदोलन को देखते हुए करौली और भरतपुर जिलों में 6 दिन से इंटरनेट सेवा बंद है। इसके अतिरिक्त सवाई माधोपुर, दौसा, जयपुर की 5 तहसीलों और अलवर के कुछ इलाकों में भी इंटरनेट बंद है। इंटरनेट बंद होने से लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। विजय बैसला ने मांगें पूरी होने तक आंदोलन जारी रखने की बात कही है
दो दिन से नहीं हो रही कोई वार्ता
आंदोलन के मसले के समाधान के लिए दो दिन से आंदोलनकारियों और सरकार के बीच वार्ता का कोई दौर नहीं हुआ। अभी भी आंदोलनकारी अपनी मांगों को लेकर पटरी पर तंबू तानकर बैठे हैं। उनका कहना है कि जब तक उनकी मांगें नहीं मानी जाएगी तब तक वे पटरी से नहीं हटेंगे।

48 घंटे बाद ट्रैक पर पहुंचे बैसला, कहा- चांदना को यहां आना चाहिए, उनका स्वागत है

शुक्रवार को 48 घंटे बाद कर्नल बैसला पीलूपुरा गए। उन्होंने रेलवे ट्रैक से मीडिया के माध्यम से सरकार को 12 घंटे का समाज की मांगों को पूरी करने का समय दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार के मंत्री अशोक चांदना को यहां आना चाहिए, उनका स्वागत है। सरकार से हमारे लिए कुछ लेकर आए। कर्नल बैसला ने कहा कि उनके पुत्र विजय बैसला समाज की मांगों पर खरा उतरेंगे। छठे दिन भी प्रदर्शनकारियों ने दिल्ली-मुंबई रेलवे ट्रैक पर भरतपुर जिले के पीलूपुरा में कब्जा जमा रखा है। रेलवे ने शुक्रवार को भी 10 ट्रेनों को डायवर्ट किया है। इन ट्रेनों को सवाई माधोपुर, जयपुर और बांदीकुई रूट से संचालित किया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें