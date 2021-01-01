पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लोक कथाओं पर रंगारग प्रस्तुतियां:जामुनकापुरा में सुड्डा व गज्जूपुरा में कन्हैया दंगल में लोक कथाओं पर रंगारग प्रस्तुतियां

करौली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

टोडाभीम पालिका के वार्ड 16 जामुनकापुरा में चल रहे दो दिवसीय सुड्डा दंगल में खूंटडा कई सुड्डा पार्टी के मेडिया नेमीचंद मीना ने नाग नाथ की कथा बंसी बज रही कालीधह पै मनसुख आवे कन्हैयालाल गेंद खेल तो रहवे रे, जोधया मोहडाई की सुड्डा पार्टी के मेडिया केदार मीना ने दिति की कथा बुढापा छोरा-छोरी, इसी प्रकार डेंडान की सुड्डा पार्टी के मेडिया भीखाराम मीना दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन पर अपनी स्वरचित गीत के माध्यम से तंज कसा गया। दिल्ली में जाड़ो मत मारे मोदी अन्नदाता कु कितनों कर्जा में ले जायेगों भारत माता कु, को सुड्डा का माध्यम से सुनाया।सुड्डा दंगल के समापन के अवसर पर दूसरे दिन सुड्डा गायकों ने धार्मिक पौराणिक रचनाओं के साथ में केंद्र की मोदी सरकार के द्वारा लाए गए तीनों काले कानूनों के विरोध में स्वरचित रचनाओं के माध्यम से काले कानूनों विरोध किया है। सुड्डा दंगल में धार्मिक व पौराणिक कथाओं को सुनकर श्रोता भाव विभोर हो गए। सुड्डा दंगल में सैकडों ग्रामीण व श्रोता मौजूद रहे। सुड्डा दंगल के समापन अवसर पर शिरकत करने पहुंचे जनप्रतिनिधियों का ग्रामीण पंच पटेलों ने माला व साफा पहनाकर स्वागत किया गया। सुड्डा दंगल में उपस्थित श्रोताओं को संबोधित करते हुए प्रकाश ठेकेदार अजीजपुर ने कहा हुए की ऐसे धार्मिक आयोजनों से भाईचारा और आपसी प्रेमभाव की भावना बढ़ती है ऐसे कार्यक्रम होतेरहना चाहिए।

कन्हैया दंगल में पौराणिक रचनाएं सुन श्रोता भाव विभोर

टोडाभीम ग्रामीण। क्षेत्र के गांव गज्जूपुरा में आयोजित एक दिवसीय कन्हैया दंगल में गायक कलाकारों ने पौराणिक कथाएं सुनाकर श्रोताओं को मंत्रमुग्ध कर दिया ।प्राप्त जानकारी के मुताबिक कन्हैया पार्टी टोड़ी खोहरा के मेडिया रमेश मीना ने सीता हरण की बड़ी ही मार्मिक कथा का चित्रण किया जिसे सुनकर श्रोता स्तब्ध हो गए।इसी प्रकार मान्नोज के मेडिया मिश्रा मीणा ने गोवर्धन पूजा की कथा सुनाकर गोवर्धन पूजा का महत्व एवं इंद्र के अभिमान को चूर चूर कर पर्वत स्वरूप स्वयं की पूजा करवाने के वृतांत को बड़े ही मार्मिक ढंग से प्रस्तुत किया गया। कन्हैया दंगल में भी दिल्ली में किसान विरोधी कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन की झलकियां भी अपनी स्वरचित रचनाओं के माध्यम से सुनाई गई। कन्हैया दंगल के दौरान सैकड़ों की संख्या में लोग सुनने पहुंचे।कन्हैया दंगल के समापन पर आयोजकों द्वारा कन्हैया पार्टियों का माला साफा पहनाकर स्वागत किया गया। इस दौरान पंच पटेलों के अलावा सैकड़ों लोग शामिल थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser