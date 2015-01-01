पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:प्रतिभाओं को उभारने के लिए होगी दौड़ प्रतियोगिताएं

हिंडौन सिटी4 घंटे पहले
ग्राम स्वराज मंच के तत्वावधान में स्वराज सेनानियों की एक बैठक निर्मल स्कूल में हुई। जिसकी अध्यक्षता एकल नगर संगठन अंचल करौली के अध्यक्ष श्यामसुंदर गोयल ने की। मुख्य अतिथि प्रदेश महामंत्री महेन्द्र सिंह थे।

बैठक में बताया कि छात्रों की प्रतिभाओं को उभारने के लिए गांव से लेकर जिलास्तर पर 20 दिसंबर से 24 जनवरी के मध्य दौड़ प्रतियोगिताओं का आयोजन किया जाएगा। कक्षा 6 से 8 वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों के लिए 400 मीटर, 9 से 12 वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों के लिए 800 मीटर, महाविद्यालय छात्रों के लिए 1600 मीटर दौड़ का आयोजन किया जाएगा। प्रत्येक स्तर पर विजेताओं को सम्मानित किया जाएगा। मीणा ने कहा कि हमें ऐसी शिक्षा की आवश्यकता है, जिससे चरित्र निर्माण हो, मानसिक शक्ति बढे, बुद्धि विकसित हो और देश के युवक अपने पैरों पर खड़ा होना सीखें। प्रतियोगिता का जिला संयोजक नेमीचंद, नगर संयोजक मनीष चौधरी, सहसंयोजक शंभुदयाल समाधिया, नरेश शर्मा व बनवारी प्रजापति को बनाया गया है।

रामवीर सिंह गुर्जर को करौली व करौली ग्रामीण, नेमीचंद को सूरौठ, नेमीचंद जाटव को हिंडौन व ग्रामीण, विजेंद्र को नादौती, उदय सिंह मीना को टोडाभीम व ग्रामीण, हनुमान दास को बालघाट, राजकुमार प्रजापति को सपोटरा व कुड़गांव, बलवीर सिंह गुर्जर को कैलादेवी, घनश्याम शर्मा को लांगरा व मंडरायल, संजीव कुमार को शेरपुर प्रखंड का प्रभारी बनाया गया।

