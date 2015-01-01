पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिनदहाड़े चोरी:महिला को बातों में उलझाकर बदमाश दिनदहाड़े एक लाख रुपए की नकदी और जेवर ले गए

करौली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सालिमपुर गांव का मामला, बनास की बजरी लाने की बात कहने से पीड़िता ने किया ठगों का विश्वास

सिंघनिया कटारा ग्राम पंचायत के गांव सालिमपुर मेंं महिला को बातों में उलझा कर ठगी करने का मामला सामने आया है। दिनेश गुर्जर ने बताया कि उसका छोटा भाई राजेश गुर्जर मैसूर में मार्बल का काम करता है तथा उसकी पत्नी सुमन गुर्जर घर पर रहती है।शनिवार दोपहर करीब तीन बजे सुमन गुर्जर घरेलू काम में व्यस्त थी तभी दो अनजान व्यक्ति मोटरसाइकिल से घर आए। उन्होंने सुमन से कहा कि तुम्हारे पति ने हमें बनास की बजरी लाने के लिए कहा था इसलिए हम साइड देखने आए हैं। इस बात पर सुमन ने विश्वास कर लिया और उन्हें पलंग पर बैठने की बात कहकर खुद चाय बनाने के लिए भैंस का दूध निकालने लग गई। वह दूध निकाल रही थी कि कुछ समय बाद दोनों अज्ञात व्यक्ति घर से जाने लगे। सुमन ने चाय के लिए कहा तो उन्होंने कहा कि हम थोड़ी देर में वापस आ रहे हैं तब तक तुम चाय बना लो इसके बाद दोनों अनजान व्यक्ति मोटरसाइकिल से चले गए। इधर सुमन घर के अन्य कामों में व्यस्त हो गई लगभग एक घंटे बाद सुमन किसी काम के लिए घर के अंदर गई तो अंदर का माजरा देखकर दंग रह गई। घर के अंदर अलमारी में सामान बिखरा पड़ा था और अलमारी में रखी एक लाख नकदी सहित एक सोने की चेन, एक मटर माला, एक जोड़ी गुस्ताने, दो जोड़ी तोड़िया, एक जोड़ी सांट, दो सोने के फूल, एक सोने की चेन, एक चांदी की चेन, पांच जोड़ी चांदी की चुटकी तथा एक सोने की अंगूठी गायब थी। महिला ने अपने पति को फोन कर पूरी घटना के बारे में जानकारी दी तथा पति से अनजान व्यक्तियों के बारे में बताया तब जाकर महिला को एहसास हुआ कि दोनों अनजान व्यक्ति उसका सामान लेकर फरार हो गए। घटना के संबंध में दिनेश गुर्जर ने बालघाट पुलिस को प्राथमिकी दी है।

