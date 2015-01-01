पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मातृत्व अभियान दिवस:गर्भवती महिलाओं की जांच कर दिया परामर्श

करौली2 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव की जानकारी दी

प्रधानमंत्री सुरक्षित मातृत्व अभियान दिवस का आयोजन गर्भावस्था और प्रसव के दौरान जोखिम को कम करने के लिए सभी राजकीय चिकित्सकीय संस्थानों पर किया गया। जिसमें 1010 गर्भवती महिलाओं की निशुल्क जांच व उपचार सुविधाएं प्रदान की गई। पीएमएसएमए पर प्रदान सेवाओं का जायजा सीएमएचओ डॉ. दिनेश चंद मीना ने सीएचसी कुडग़ांव व पीएचसी सलेमपुर पहुंच कर लिया।सीएमएचओ ने बताया कि अभियान के अंतर्गत सभी सीएचसी, पीएचसी व जिला अस्पताल में गर्भवती महिलाओं को गर्भावस्था और प्रसव संबंधी समस्त जानकारी प्रदान करने के साथ ही प्रशिक्षित चिकित्सकों की जांच व उपचार भी दिया गया। इस दौरान कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए गर्भवती महिलाओं में सोशल डिस्टेंस सहित अन्य सभी महत्वपूर्ण गाइडलाइन का पूरा ध्यान रखा गया और गर्भवती महिलाओं को कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव की जानकारी भी दी गई। अभियान के दौरान गर्भावस्था और प्रसव के दौरान जोखिम के कारणों का समय पर पता करने के लिए गर्भवती महिलाओं की हिमोग्लोबिन, ब्लड प्रेशर, शुगर,लंबाई, एचआईवी, सिफलिस आदि जांच की गई और चिकित्सकों ने गर्भवती महिलाओं को गर्भ में पल रहे शिशु की देखभाल की जानकारी देते हुए पौष्टिक आहार लेने की सलाह दी गई। उन्होंने बताया कि इससे विभिन्न कारणों से होने वाली असमय मृत्यु के खतरे पर को काफी हद तक कम करने में मदद मिलेगी।

