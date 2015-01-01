पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतगणना:सुबह 9 बजे से राजकीय महाविद्यालय में कमरा संख्या छह में शुरू होगी मतगणना, बिना मास्क प्रवेश नहीं

करौली
फाइल फोटो

रिटर्निंग अधिकारी देवेंद्रसिंह परमार ने शनिवार को राजकीय महाविद्यालय पहुंचकर मतगणना संबंधी सभी आवश्यक तैयारियों को मूर्तरूप दिया। निकाय आमचुनाव 2020 के तहत नगर परिषद करौली के 55 वार्डों के परिणाम के लिए मतगणना कार्मिकों को पूर्व में ही प्रशिक्षण दिया जा चुका है।

मतगणना के दौरान करीब पांच कार्मिक, जिनमें सुपरवाईजर, सूचना सहायक, सांख्यिकी अधिकारी-कार्मिक शामिल होंगे, जो आरओ टेबल पर उनके साथ मौजूद रहेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि रविवार का प्रात: 9 बजे से राजकीय महाविद्यालय,करौली के कमरा संख्या 6 (भूतल) में मतगणना प्रारंभ होगी। मतगणना के दौरान वार्ड संख्या 1 से 25 तक निर्वाचन लडने वाले अभ्यर्थी, उनके अभिकर्ता या मतगणना एजेंटों को प्रात: 8 बजे से और वार्ड 26 से 55 तक के अभिकर्ताओं को प्रात: 9 बजे से प्रवेश दिया जाएगा।

काउंटिंग 5 टेबलों पर वार्डवार की जाएगी और 20 राउंड में ईवीएम के मतों की गिनती होगी। मतगणना स्थल पर कोविड-19 की गाइड लाइन की पालना सुनिश्चित की गई है। पर्याप्त संख्या में शांति व सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के लिए पुलिस बल तैनात रहेगा।
बिना मास्क के प्रवेश नहीं मिलेगा
आरओ देवेंद्रसिंह परमार ने बताया कि मतगणना स्थल पर कोविड-19 के नियमों की शत-प्रतिशत पालना करनी होगी। मतगणना के दौरान किसी को भी बिना मास्क के प्रवेश नहीं दिया जाएगा। साथ ही प्रवेश के दौरान मोबाइल फोन, पान, बीडी, गुटखा, तंबाकू आदि भी निषेध रहेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि रिजल्ट कवरेज के लिए पासधारी मीडियाकर्मियों को कमरा संख्या 12 ए और 12 बी आरक्षित किए गए हैं। उनके लिए सूचना प्रोद्यौगिकी एवं संचार विभाग ने कंप्यूटर, प्रिंटर मय इंटरनेट के एक सूचना सहायक को भी नियुक्त किया है।
परिणाम का आज सबको इंतजार
मतदान के बाद चुनावी थकान से जूझने के बावजूद अधिकतर जिताऊ उम्मीदवार प्रशिक्षण के नाम पर बाडेबंदी में पहुंच चुके हैं। उनकी जगह उनके अभिकर्ता ही मतगणना में शामिल होंगे। बहरहाल, प्रत्याशियों के अलावा उनके परिजन, समर्थक, रिश्तेदार व वार्डवासियों को मतगणना के परिणाम का बेसब्री से इंतजार भी है।

पार्षद निर्वाचन की अधिकृत घोषणा के बाद तस्वीर साफ हो जाएगी, मगर चेयरमैन पद के चुनाव के लिए जरूर सप्ताहभर का इंतजार रहेगा। हालांकि, इस बीच पार्षदों की बाडाबंदी के साथ ही हॉर्स ट्रेडिंग से परिणाम के समीकरण भी बदलने वाले होंगे। यहां, पार्टी से ज्यादा सामाजिक व जातिगत उम्मीदवारों के बूते बोर्ड गठन की दिशा तय होने की अटकलें लगाई जा रही हैं। करौली के 334 प्रत्याशियों का लक, इवीएम में लॉक है।

मगर, रविवार को मतगणना के दौरान ईवीएम मशीनें जैसे ही अनलॉक होंगी, ठीक उसी प्रकार प्रत्याशियों की दिल की धडकन भी बढेगी और जीतने वालों में खुशी तो हार का मुंह देखने वालों को निराशा हाथ लगेगी। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी सिद्धार्थ सिहाग व एसपी मृदुल कच्छावा ने शनिवार को सभी मतदाताओं का शुक्रवार को जिले में शांतिपूर्ण मतदान करने पर धन्यवाद व आभार ज्ञापित किया है।

