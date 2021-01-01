पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस:दिल्ली पुलिस में डीसीपी राजेंद्र प्रसाद मीणा दिल्ली में गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर सम्मानित होंगे

करौली4 घंटे पहले
जिले के लाल और दिल्ली पुलिस में डीसीपी के पद पर कार्यरत राजेंद्र प्रसाद मीणा अपनी सराहनीय सेवाओं के लिए राष्ट्रपति द्वारा गणतंत्र दिवस पर सम्मानित होंगे। राजेंद्र प्रसाद मीणा अपनी सराहनीय सेवाओं के लिए पुलिस सेवा मेडल से सम्मानित होंगे। राजेंद्र प्रसाद मीणा 1997 बैच के पुलिस अधिकारी है। उनकी पहली नियुक्ति 1999 में असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर ऑफ पुलिस के तौर पर दिल्ली में हुई। इसके बाद उन्होंने दिल्ली के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में यातायात, क्राइम ब्रांच सहित विभिन्न महत्वपूर्ण विभागों में भी कार्य किया है। इस दौरान एक बार आतंकवादियों से भी आमना- सामना हुआ। इस दौरान कुछ आतंकवादियों को पकड़ने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका अदा की। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने विभिन्न पुलिस ऑपरेशन में भी शामिल हुए और सराहनीय कार्य किया।पेंशनर कार्यालय पर करेंगे झंडारोहण टोडाभीम ग्रामीण । राजस्थान पेंशनर समाज की उपशाखा टोडाभीम के सभी पेंशनर 26 जनवरी को प्रात साढ़े आठ बजे कस्बे के पुराने नम्बर 2 स्कूल भवन में संचालित पेंशनर कार्यालय पर गणतंत्र दिवस मनायंगे | पेंशनर समाज के अध्यक्ष रामनिवास मीणा ने बताया कि गणतंत्र दिवस पर झंडारोहण कार्यक्रम पर मुख्य अतिथि क्षेत्रीय विधायक पृथ्वीराज के द्वारा किया जवेगा।कार्मिक ने लगवाया वैक्सीन का टीकाहिंडौन सिटी। यहां राजकीय अस्पताल में बनाए गए वैक्सीन सेंटर में सोमवार को 94 हैल्थ वर्करों को कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन के टीके लगाए गए। क्रय विक्रय सहकारी समिति के कार्मिक ने भी वैक्सीन का टीका लगवाया है। खंड मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. श्यामसिंहल ने बताया कि अतिरिक्त सेशन में झारेड़ा अस्पताल के 79 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को वैक्सीन का टीका लगाया गया।

