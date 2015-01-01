पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समीप के गांव जगर की नदी के पेटे में शुक्रवार को पेड़ पर फांसी के फंदे पर 20 वर्षीय युवक का शव मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई। सूचना पर पहुंची सूरौठ पुलिस ने शव को पेड से उतारकर हिंडौन के राजकीय अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया। मृतक की पहचान किरवाड़ा निवासी दिलीप पुत्र रामरतन जाटव के रुप में हुई। इस बीच सूचना मिलने पर परिजन भी अस्पताल में पहुंच गए। परिजनों ने हत्या का आरोप लगाते हुए टोड़ाभीम के गांव आरेज निवासी चार जनों के खिलाफ हत्या का केस दर्ज कराया है। पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम कराकर शव परिजनों को सुपुर्द किया है और मामले की जांच शुरु कर दी है।सूरौठ थानाप्रभारी गिर्राज प्रसाद ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को सुबह करीब 10 बजे पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी कि जगर के पास नदी के पेटे की जमीन में खड़े एक खेजड़ी के पेड़ पर युवक का शव फांसी के फंदे पर लटका हुआ है। जिस पर पुलिस दल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से पेड़ से नीचे उतारा और हिंडौन के राजकीय अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया। मृतक की शिनाख्त दिलीप पुत्र रामरतन जाति जाटव निवासी किरवाडा के रुप में हुई। पुलिस को दी प्राथमिकी में मृतक के पिता रामरतन ने बताया कि उसका पुत्र दिलीप अपने गांव के पास जगर नदी से ट्रेक्टरों में बजरी भरने का काम करता था। पैसों के लेन देन को लेकर गांव आरेज निवासी देवू, वीरेन्द्र, अजय व सतवीर से झगडा हो गया। धमकी के बाद दिलीप गांव जगर में रहने वाली बहन गुडडी के पास चला गया था। आरोप लगाया जा रहा है कि इस बीच आरोपी उनसे कई बार दिलीप के बारे में जानकारी लेने के लिए दबाब डालते रहे और धमकाते रहे। आरोप है कि इसी दौरान आरोपी पीछा करते हुए जगर गांव तक पहुंच गए। मृतक दिलीप की उसके भाई सुमेर से फोन पर बात भी हुई। फोन पर दिलीप ने बताया कि आरोपियों ने उसे पकड़ रखा है और जान से मारने की कोशिश कर रहे है। फोन पर बात करते समय वह रोने लग गया। इन आरोपियों ने दिलीप को जान से मारकर फांसी के फंदे पर लटका दिया। दिलीप की बहन ने बताया कि वह गुरुवार को घर से गया था। लगभग चार बजे उसकी मोबाइल पर बात भी हुई, लेकिन इसके बाद ना तो वह घर लौटा और ना ही उसकी मोबाइल से बातचीत हुई।

