त्यौहार का असर:दीपावली का त्योहार नजदीक, घरों की रंगाई पुताई शुरू

करौली8 मिनट पहले
  घरों को सजाने संवारने के लिए बाजारों में ग्राहकों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है, कोरोना में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना भी जरूरी

दीपावली का त्यौहार नजदीक आते ही घरों व दुकानों की सफाई के साथ उन्हें संवारने का काम शुरू हो गया है। हालांकि कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते लोगों की जेबें टाइट हों लेकिन इस खुशी व रोशनी के त्यौहार पर हर कोई घरों को सजाने में कोताही नहीं बरत रहा है। मार्च माह से देश में कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण अभी तक सभी त्यौहार केवल मात्र औपचारिकता के साथ मनाए गए लेकिन सुख-समृद्धि के इस दीपावली के त्यौहार को हर कोई बहुत खुशी, हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाना चाहता है और इसी भावना के साथ सभी जगह लोग इसकी खास तैयारी करने में जुटा हुआ है। दुकानों व घरों को सजाने संवारने के लिए ग्राहकों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। हालांकि इस बार दुकानों पर चीनी उपकरण बहुत ही कम देखने को मिल रहे हैं। इसके चलते घरों को संजाया में इस बार पेंटिंग, गुलदस्ते सहित हाथ के बने हुए सजावटी साधनों से घरों को सजाया जाएगा। लगभग सात माह से सभी त्यौहारों के साथ शादियों का सीजन फीका रहने से दुकानदार मायूस थे। इसी कारण वह दीपावली के त्यौहार को उसी अंदाज में देख रहे थे लेकिन गत कई दिनों से बाजार में आमजन की खरीदारी के लिए उमड़ रही भीड़ को देखते हुए दुकानदारों में भी आस जागने लगी और वह भी दिल्ली, यूपी, पंजाब, जयपुर सहित कई शहरों से खरीदारी शुरू कर दी है। हर दुकानदार बाहर से विभिन्न प्रकार के कलर व सजावटी सामान लाकर ग्राहकों को रिझाने का कार्य करने लगा है। किसी दुकान पर इलैक्ट्रानिक आइटम की भरमार है तो किसी दुकान में गुलदस्तों की बहार लगी हुई है। पोस्टर विक्रेता सुरेश, पूरन, श्यामू, हरीसिंह आदि ने बताया कि वह गत वर्ष की अपेक्षा इस बार कम ही पोस्टर लाए हैं। अगर यह ही निकल गए तो वह भर पाएंगे। घर व दुकानों को सजाने में अब लोग कली व खरी के स्थान पर डिस्टेंपर व पेंट का ही प्रयोग करने लगे हैं। इसके लिए बाजार में कई कंपनियों के डिस्टेंपर व पेंट उपलब्ध हैं। पेंट विक्रेताओं ने बताया कि इन दिनों नेरोलक एमलशन, एशियन, नेरोलेक, वर्जर, सुपर एशियन, जिप्पी, मिस्टर मैजिक डिस्टेंपर की मांग जोरों पर है, जिसमें नेरोलक ऐमल्शन ब्रांड का डिस्टेंपर बहुतायत में बिक रहा है। हालांकि कुछ लोग कली में विभिन्न प्रकार के रंगों को मिलाते हैं, जिनमें तोता, मैना, जर्मन, मिनिस्टर आदि ब्रांड के रंग चलन में है। फेविकोल में सोनू कोल तथा बिडला कोल पसंद किया जा रहा है। फैशन के इस दौर में प्रत्येक युवा अपने को भीड़ से अलग दिखाने की चाहत रखता है। इसी कड़ी में दुकानदारों ने विभिन्न प्रकार के रेडिमेड कपड़ों की श्रंृखला अपनी दुकान में सजाई है। खरीददारों का कहना है कि इन दिनों सिलाई वालों ने सिलाई काफी महंगी कर दी है और जो रेडीमेट कपड़ों की सिलाई व स्टाइल होती है वह इनसे नहीं होती इसलिए वह रेडीमेट कपडे ही खरीदना पंसद करते हैं।

