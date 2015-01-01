पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सजने लगे बाजार:दीपावली त्योहार नजदीक, खरीदारों की उमड़ने लगी भीड़, सजने लगे बाजार

करौली27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हिंडौनसिटी दीपोत्सव को लेकर शहर के बाजारों में अब सजावटी सामान के साथ कपड़े, रंगाई, पुताई, बर्तन आदि की दुकानों सजने के साथ ही बाजार में भीड़ उमड़ने से दुकानदारों के चेहरे खिलने लगे हैं।कार्तिक मास की कृष्ण पक्ष की त्रयोदशी से शुरू होने वाले पंच पर्व को लेकर हिंदू धर्म में विशेष उत्साह रहता है। धनतेरस, रूप चतुर्दशी, दीपावली, गोवर्धन पूजा और भाई दूज 4 दिन तक मनाए जाने वाले इस पर्व को लेकर लोग लगभग महीने भर पहले ही अपने घरों की साफ-सफाई और रंगाई पुताई में जुट जाते हैं। इस दौरान मंदिरों की भी रंगाई पुताई और सजावट का काम विशेष रूप से किया जाता है। वहीं लोग अपने प्रतिष्ठानों को भी साफ सफाई करके विशेष रूप से सजाते हैं। इस पंच पर्व के उत्साह को लेकर आमजन, व्यापारी, मजदूर और कर्मचारी वर्ग आदि भी अपनी तैयारी में जुटा होता है। शहर के कटला बाजार, जगदंबा मार्केट, सूरजभान मार्केट, सराफा बाजार, सदर थाने के सामने आदि कई स्थानों पर सजावट के सामान की अस्थाई दुकानें सजने लगी हैं। सामान्य तौर पर इन बाजारों में वैसे ही खूब भीड़भाड़ रहती है लेकिन अब त्योहार की खरीदारी को लेकर बाजारों में रहने वाली चहल पहल और बढ़ गई है।इन दिनों शहर के सदर थाने के सामने स्थित सजावट के सामान पर विशेष रूप से भीड़ भाड़ लगी हुई है। वही रंग रोगन के दुकानदारों को भी अब फुर्सत नजर नहीं आ रही हैं। इधर धनतेरस पर विशेष रूप से सोने चांदी की खरीदारी बर्तनों की खरीदारी के योग होने के कारण सोने चांदी के आभूषणों से सर्राफा व्यवसायी अपने प्रतिष्ठानों को सजा रहे हैं। तो कहीं बर्तन और उपहार एवं रेडीमेड व्यवसायी अब अपनी दुकानों को सजाने में जुटे हुए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें