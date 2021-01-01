पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाराजगी:हिंडौन में 50 घरों पर झूल रहे बिजली के तार, हादसे का डर, बिजली लाइन को हटाने की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन

करौली/हिंडौन सिटी35 मिनट पहले
हिंडौन सिटी| गुलशन कॉलोनी में 33 केबी बिजली लाइन काफी नीचे से निकल रही है। लाइन गिरने से हादसे का भय बना रहता है। बिजली लाइन हटवाए जाने की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन करते लोग। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • बिजली लाइन को हटाने की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन
  • अभियंताओं की कार्यप्रणाली पर जताई नाराजगी
  • छह माह पहले लाइन टूटने से 12 वर्षीय बालक झुलस गया था

शहर में कई स्थानों पर काफी नीचे से निकल रही बिजली लाइनों से हमेशा हादसे का भय बना रहता है। शहर के वार्ड 19 की गुलशन कॉलोनी में भी लोग नीचे से निकल रही 33 केवी बिजली लाइन से परेशान हैं। आए दिन बिजली लाइन टूटकर गिर जाने से मौत का खतरा बना हुआ है।

कुछ माह पूर्व ही बिजली लाइन के टूटकर गिर जाने से इसकी चपेट में आकर एक 12 वर्षीय किशोर झुलस गया था, जो कि सही होने के बावजूद अभी भी सही तरीके से चलने में असमर्थ है। यही नहीं 6 दिन पहले भी बिजली लाइन टूटकर रास्ते में गिर गई। उस समय कॉलोनी के बच्चे रास्ते में ही खेल रहे थे, जो कि बाल-बाल बच गए।

करीब 50 घरों से होकर निकल रही बिजली लाइन को हटवाए जाने की मांग वार्ड के लोग बिजली निगम के अभियंताओं से कर चुके हैं, लेकिन कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। वार्ड के लोगों ने प्रदर्शन कर अपनी नाराजगी का इजहार किया है। इस मामले में बिजली निगम के अधिशाषी अभियंता को पत्र भेजकर या तो बिजली लाइन हटवाने या पोल गाड़कर बिजली लाइन को ऊंचा करवाए जाने की मांग की है। बिजली निगम के सहायक अभियंता केके शर्मा का कहना रहा कि अभी कोई तार टूटने की घटना नहीं हुई है, लोगों के आरोप बेबुनियाद है। जहां भी ढीले तार है,उन्हें टाइट करवा दिया जाएगा।

10 से 12 फुट ऊंचाई पर ही लाइन

प्रदर्शन में शामिल असलम खां, बनवारी सोनी, शोकिन, सूबे सिंह, कादर खां, हनी, रमजानी, जमील, पप्पू खां, रहीस आदि ने बताया कि कॉलोनी में करीब 50 घरों से होकर 33 केबी बिजली की हाईटेंशन लाइन निकल रही है। बिजली लाइन जर्जर होने के साथ जमीन से मात्र 10 से 12 फुट ऊंचाई पर है। जो कि काफी नीचे होने के साथ कई घरों की छतों के पास से निकल रही हैं।

बिजली लाइन को बिना पोल के ही निकाला हुआ है, ऐसे में आए दिन टूटकर गिरने से हादसे की आशंका बनी रहती है। मांग की है कि या तो बिजली लाइन को हटा लिया जाए या पोल लगवाकर बिजली लाइन को ऊंचा करवाया जाए। यही नहीं जर्जर लाइन के स्थान पर नई बिजली लाइन डलवाई जाए ताकि बार-बार टूटे नहीं।

कॉलोनी के लोगों ने बताया कि बिजली लाइन कई बार टूटकर गिर चुकी है। अभी हाल ही 22 जनवरी को बिजली लाइन टूटकर गिर गई थी। उस समय काफी बच्चे खेल रहे थे, जो कि टूटी लाइन की चपेट में आने से बच गए। दो माह पूर्व अकबर खां के मकान पर बिजली लाइन टूटकर गिर गई और पूरे मकान में करंट दौड़ गया। हालांकि कि कोई जनहानि नहीं हुई। करीब 6 माह पूर्व रक्षाबंधन के दिन कॉलोनी के 12 वर्षीय किशोर सलमान खां पर बिजली लाइन टूटकर गिर गई थी। जिससे कमर के नीचे काफी हिस्सा झुलस गया। किशोर की मां बानो ने बताया कि अभी भी सलमान सही तरीके से चलने में असमर्थ हैं।

ढीले तारों को जल्द ही टाइट करवा देंगे

बिजली निगम के सहायक अभियंता केके शर्मा का कहना रहा कि गत दिनों 33 केवी सूरौठ की बिजली लाइन का तार टूटा था। अभी कोई तार टूटने की घटना नहीं हुई है। तार ढ़ीले होने की जानकारी मिली है, उन्हें टाइट करवा दिया जाएगा।

