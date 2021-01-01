पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्रामीणों ने किया प्रदर्शन:देवस्थान मोतीपाल की पहाड़ी से जगर वाला मार्ग बदहाल, श्रद्धालुओं को आवागमन में परेशानी

हिंडौन सिटी35 मिनट पहले
हिंडौन ग्रामीण। मोतीपाल देव स्थान से जगर का रास्ता जर्जर होने के विरोध में प्रदर्शन कर नाराजगी जताते हुए ग्रामीण।
हिंडौन ग्रामीण। मोतीपाल देव स्थान से जगर का रास्ता जर्जर होने के विरोध में प्रदर्शन कर नाराजगी जताते हुए ग्रामीण।

देवस्थान मोतीलाल पाल की पहाड़ी खीपकापुरा से जगर को जाने वाला मार्ग जर्जर होने से लोगों को आवागमन में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। अधूरे पड़े सड़क निर्माण कार्य को पूरा करवाए जाने की मांग को लेकर ग्रामीणों ने प्रदर्शन किया है।

इस मामले में कलेक्टर को पत्र भेजकर सड़क निर्माण शीघ्र ही करवाए जाने की मांग की है। प्रदर्शन में शामिल किसान यूनियन के नाहर सिंह ने बताया कि खीपकापुरा के मोती पाल की पहाड़ी से मुंडा का पुरा होते हुए जगर जाने वाले रास्ते का काम भाजपा के शासन में 50 प्रतिशत पूरा हो गया था। सरकार के बदलते ही सड़क का काम अधूरा छोड़ दिया गया है। देवस्थान पर काफी संख्या में श्रद्धालु आते हैं और रास्ता जर्जर होने से आवागमन में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है।

