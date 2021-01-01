पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की ओर से शुरू किया डिजिटल लॉकर

करौली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विद्यार्थी डिजिटल लॉकर में सुरक्षित रख सकेंगे 7 वर्षों की मार्कशीट, प्रमाण-पत्र

जीतेन्द्र गुर्जर | माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड अजमेर बोर्ड से दसवीं और बारहवीं उत्तीर्ण विद्यार्थियों के लिए राहत की खबर है।बोर्ड ने डिजिटल लॉकर सुविधा के तहत अब 2014 से 2020 तक के दस्तावेज उपलब्ध करवाने की शुरुआत कर दी है। अब छात्र-छात्राओं के पिछले सात सालों के दस्तावेज जैसे अंकतालिका, प्रमाण पत्र, प्रवजन प्रमाण पत्र आदि डिजिटल लॉकर में हमेशा के लिए सुरक्षित रहेंगे। जिससे आरबीएसई के विद्यार्थी भी सीबीएसई की भांति इनका सुविधानुसार उपयोग कर सकेंगे। डिजिटल लॉकर की सुविधा मिलने के बाद विद्यार्थी जब चाहे अपने दस्तावेज प्रतिलिपि खुद ही निकाल सकेंगे।इसके लिए उन्हें माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड व विद्यार्थी सेवा केंद्र में आवेदन करने अथवा वहां चक्कर काटने की जरूरत नहीं होगी।डिजी लॉकर की सुविधा में अब बोर्ड की ओर से 2014 से 2020 तक के दस्तावेज उपलब्ध करवाए गए हैं विद्यार्थी मोबाइल ऐप या कम्प्यूटर के माध्यम से डिजिटल लॉकर की अधिकृत वेबसाइट पर पंजीकरण करवाकर इसका इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। सुविधा में आधार कार्ड, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, पेन कार्ड जैसे दस्तावेज भी निःशुल्क सहेजे जा सकते हैं।इस सुविधा में सीबीएसई है देश में अव्वलदेश के सभी बेटों जैसे सीबीएसई, आइसीएसई व राज्य बोर्डों मे से डिजिटल लॉकर और मार्कशीट सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाने के मामले में सीबीएसई अब्बल है। बोर्ड बीते चार-पांच साल से विद्यार्थियों को डिजिटल अंकतालिका की सुविधा उपलब्ध करा रहा है। सभी विद्यार्थियों का डाटा डिजिटल वॉलेट में सुरक्षित रहता है।दस्तावेजों की रहेगी पूरी सुरक्षा व गोपनीयताबोर्ड की इस सुविधा से दस्तावेज हमेशा के लिए विद्यार्थियों के लॉकर में सुरक्षित रहेंगे। यह डिजिटल लॉकर उनके आधार कार्ड से लिंक होगा। इसके लिए अलग से आईडी भी मिलती है। विद्यार्थी अथवा व्यक्ति किसी अन्य का डिजिटल लॉकर नहीं खोल सकता। इसमें मोबाइल एप या कंप्यूटर वेबसाइट पर उन्हें लिंक करना होगा। मोबाइल पर ओ टी पी जनरेट होगा। बाद में दिए चरणों को फॉलो करनेपर संबंधित दस्तावेज उपलब्ध हो जाएगा।चोरी होने का नहीं रहेगा इर, कहीं भी कर सकेंगे उपयोगविद्यार्थी कभी भी दस्तावेज डाउनलोड कर प्रिंट आउट निकाल सकेंगे। सरकारी-निजी संस्थाएं, शिक्षण संस्थान दस्तावेजों का ऑनलाइन सत्यापन कर सकेंगे। जरूरत पड़ते पर अंकतालिकाओं और प्रमाण-पत्रों का सत्यापन हो सकेगा। दस्तावेजों के गुम अथवा चोरी होने का डर नहीं रहेगा।

