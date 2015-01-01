पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:जन अभाव अभियोग एवं सतर्कता समिति की बैैठक में प्रकरणों का किया निस्तारण

करौली3 घंटे पहले
कलेक्टर सिद्धार्थ सिहाग की अध्यक्षता में गुरुवार को जन अभाव अभियोग एवं सतर्कता समिति की बैठक आयोजित की गई। जिसमें कलेक्टर ने सभी अधिकारियों को समिति में दर्ज प्रकरणों को गंभीरता से लेते हुए प्राथमिकता के साथ निस्तारण करने के लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों को पाबंद किया।

बैठक में समिति में दर्ज 26 प्रकरणों पर सुनवाई करते हुए 5 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया गया। कलेक्टर सिद्धार्थ सिहाग ने कहा कि जिला व ब्लॉक स्तरीय अधिकारी राजस्थान संपर्क पोर्टल, मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय, मानवाधिकार आयोग के लंबित चल रहे प्रकरणों का निस्तारण कर रिपोर्ट भिजवाना सुनिश्चित करें। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को हिदायत दी कि वह आमजन से प्राप्त शिकायतों के निस्तारण में शीघ्र और प्राथमिकता के साथ कार्रवाई कर सूचना को शीघ्रता से भिजवाने की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करें। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रकरणों को लंबित रखने जैसी लापरवाही बिल्कुल भी बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। बैठक में कलेक्टर ने लंबित प्रकरणों पर शीघ्र अपेक्षित कार्रवाई करने के लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने वीडियो कान्फ्रेंस के माध्यम से उपखण्ड अधिकारियों, विकास अधिकारियों, तहसीलदारों एवं अन्य ब्लॉक स्तरीय अधिकारियों से वार्ता कर शीघ्रता से समाधान करवाने के निर्देश दिए।

