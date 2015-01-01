पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:लोगों को खाद्य सामग्री के किट बांटे

करौलीएक घंटा पहले
करौली| जरूरतमंदों को खाद्य सामग्री किटों का वितरण करते डांग विकास संस्थान के पदाधिकारी।
  • कोरोना से बचाव के लिए ग्रामीणों से सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालन का आग्रह

जिले में दीवाली बाद एक बार फिर से कोविड-19 वायरस के बढ़ते संक्रमण व रोगियों की संख्या के मद्देनजर जिला प्रशासन व चिकित्सा विभाग सजग व सतर्कता बरत रहा है। वहीं सामाजिक सरोकार के रूप जनसेवा की भागीदारी निभाते हुए डांग विकास संस्थान, करौली के प्रतिनिधि भी शहर के अलावा गांवों में भी कोरोना से बचाव के लिए जन जागरूकता पर बल दे रहे हैं।

गांवों में गरीब, मजदूर व जरूरतमंदों को खाद्य सामग्री की किट उपलब्ध कराने के साथ ही कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क पहनने की अनिवार्यता, सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन और सरकार की जारी एडवाईजरी की शत-प्रतिशत पालना के लिए भी प्रेरित कर रहे हैं। गांव कोसरा, सोरया, भांकरी, मांची व मर्चेट के 30 पात्र परिवारों को खाद्य सामग्री की किट देकर लाभान्वित भी किया।

डांग विकास संस्थान करौली के जिला कार्यक्रम समन्वयक राजेश कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि कोरोना वैश्विक महामारी में संस्थान द्वारा ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में कोरोना जागरुकता शिविरों का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। शिविरों में लोगों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के साथ ही कोरोना से बचाव की जानकारी के पंपलेट्स भी वितरित किए जा रहे हैं। साथ ही प्रवासी मजदूरों को राशन सामग्री का वितरण भी किया जा रहा है।

सचिव डॉ.विकास भारद्वाज ने बताया कि रविवार को संस्था के प्रतिनिधियों ने गांव कोसरा, सोरया, मांची, मचेट, सांकरा व भांकरी गांव में लोगों को जानकारी दी गई। ग्रामीणों को बताया कि कोरोना से डरने की आवश्यकता नहीं है।

इसके लिए आवश्यक सावधानियां जैसे समय-समय पर साबुन से हाथ धोना, मास्क का प्रयोग करना, सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर नहीं थूकना, सांस लेने में तकलीफ होने पर तुरंत चिकित्सक से परामर्श लेने जैसे बिंदुओं पर फोकस करते हुए समझाइश की गई।

