अव्यवस्था:जिला व ब्लॉक स्तरीय अधिकारियों ने एक ही प्रकरण में कर दिए दो जांच दल गठित

करौलीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फोन की घंटी बजते ही सीबीईओ की ओर से गठित टीम के सदस्य बिना जांच किए ही बैरंग लौटे

ग्राम पंचायत भरतून के खेजड़ापुरा स्कूल मामले में अधिकारियों ने जिला व ब्लॉक स्तर से दो अलग-अलग टीमें गठित करने का मामला सामने आने पर सीबीईओ द्वारा गठित टीम के सदस्यों को बिना जांच किए ही बैरंग लौटना पड़ा। पीईईओ शिवचरण मीना के उप्रावि खेजड़ापुरा निरीक्षण के दौरान पोषाहार प्रभारी को प्रधानाध्यापक द्वारा रोकड़ पंजिका से भुगतान नहीं दिया गया।कुक कम हैल्पर का भी भुगतान नहीं होना पाया गया।डीपीईपी रोकड़ बही में अध्यक्ष एवं सचिव के हस्ताक्षर नहीं होने के साथ ही केशबुक के अनुसार वाउचर फाईल में नहीं मिले।

रोकड़ बही में 19 अगस्त 2020 को कमरों की आरसीसी का करीब 46 हजार रुपए का भुगतान किया जाना पाया गया।जबकि इस वर्ष विद्यालय में कोई भी आरसीसी कार्य नहीं होने के साथ भवन के कमरे बहुत पुराने बने हुए है।विधालय परिसर में घास-फूस उगी होने व कमरों मे धूल भरी हुई थी।शौचालयों की हालत बहुत खराब मिली थी।

पहली टीम : डीईओ माध्यमिक ने की तीन सदस्यीय टीम गठित
सीडीईओ गणपत लाल मीना के निर्देश पर डीईओ माध्यमिक करौली ने 3 नबंवर को उमावि जोड़ली प्रधानाचार्य मुनेश कुमार मीना को अध्यक्ष,जगदीश प्रसाद शर्मा प्रधानाचार्य महात्मा गांधी राजकीय विद्यालय नारौली डांग व राधेश्याम गुप्ता सहायक अभियंता समसा करौली को जांच कर रिपोर्ट भिजवाने का निर्देश दिया गया।

दूसरी टीम : सीबीईओ ने बनाई दो सदस्यीय टीम
मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी नूजत फातमा ने 5नबंवर को खेजड़ापुरा स्कूल मामले में पीईईओ जोड़ली मुनेश कुमार मीना व पीईईओ अमरवाड़ दिनेश शर्मा को जांच अधिकारी नियुक्त कर तीन दिवस में जांच कर रिपोर्ट भिजवाने का निर्देश दिया गया।

मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी सपोटरा नूजत फातमा की ओर से गठित टीम के सदस्य जोड़ली प्रधानाचार्य मुनेश कुमार मीना व अमरवाड़ प्रधानाचार्य दिनेश शर्मा ने खेजड़ापुरा स्कूल में पहुंचकर प्रकरण से संबंधित जांच पड़ताल शुरू कर दी।तत्पश्चात उच्चाधिकारियों के दूरभाष पर टीम निरस्त कर देने की सूचना मिलते ही बिना जांच किए ही बापस लौट गए।

जांच अधिकारी एवं प्रधानाचार्य जोड़ली मुनेश कुमार मीना ने बताया कि सीबीईओ द्वारा गठित टीम को निरस्त करने की सूचना मिलते ही वापिस आ गए।अब डीईओ द्वारा गठित टीम के सदस्यों के साथ पुनः जांच शुरू की जावेगी। मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी सपोटरा नूजत फातमा ने बताया कि मुझे डीईओ द्वारा गठित टीम का पता नहीं है।मेरे ब्लॉक का मामला होने के कारण टीम गठित की गई है।

