नशेड़ियों का ठिकाना:जलदाय विभाग का खाली भवन बना नशेड़ियों का ठिकाना

करौली13 घंटे पहले
क्षेत्र के गांवों में पुलिस की निष्क्रियता से जड़ जमा चुका स्मैक के नशे का अवैध कारोबार लॉकडाउन खुलते ही परवान चढ़ने लगा है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया की लॉकडाउन लगा तब ट्रेन सहित वाहनो का आवागमन बंद था तब कुछ महीनों को स्मैक के नशे का कारोबार मंद पड़ा था। अब फिर से लॉकडाउन खुलते ही क्षेत्र में नशे में लिप्त युवाओं को नासूर बना स्मैक का नशा स्मैक सप्लायरों को मोटी काली कमाई का जरिया बन गया है। वहीं नशा करने वाले अपनी तलब को पूरा करने को किसी भी हद तक जाकर किसी भी आपराधिक घटना को अंजाम देने से नही चूक रहे हैं। गंभीर नदी के तट पर चांदनगांव की चरागाह भूमि में रौसी और सौंप के लिए बनी जल योजना के वोर वैल चलाने को लगे ट्रांसफार्मर के तार और तेल कई बार नशेबाजों ने चोरी करने के बाद भी कोई कार्यवाही नहीं होने के कारण नशेड़ियाें ने जलदाय विभाग के खाली पड़े कमरों को अड्डा बनाया हुआ है।स्मैक तस्करी में लिप्त लोगों के घरों के आस पास मंडराते हुए दिनरात आसानी से नशेडी देखे जा रहे है। स्मैक तस्कर नशे की काली कमाई का जरिया बना कर करोडो काला धन कमा रहे हैं वहीं युवाओं को नशे की लत लगाकर उनकी जिंदगी से खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं। क्षेत्र के कई गांवों में सैकड़ाें युवाओं को स्मैक का नशा करते और स्मैक की तस्करी करने वाले महिला और पुरूषों को आसानी से देखा जा सकता है। नीमच कोटा चित्तोडगढ़ उदयपुर क्षेत्र से सप्लाई होकर आने वाली स्मैक क्षेत्र में कई लोगों को अकाल मौत का ग्रास बना चुकी है व कई परिवारों को बरबाद कर चुकी है। वहीं स्मैक तस्करी से जुडे लोग हर माह करोड़ों की काली कमाई कर रहे हैं।क्षेत्र में नजर नही आती पुलिस की गश्त ग्रामीणों ने बताया की श्रीमहावीरजी थाने के बीट पुलिस कर्मियों को इसकी सूचना देते हैं तो कोई कार्रवाई समय पर नही होती ,बदले में सूचना लीक होने पर पुलिस को सूचना देने वाले लोगों को स्मैक तस्करों की धमकियां मिलती है, जिससे लोग स्मैक तस्करों की सूचना देने से कतराते हैं। पुलिस पर जब ऊपर से दबाब आता है या ग्रामीणों की ओर से पंचायत या जन आंदोलन धरना प्रदर्शन किए जाते हैं तब पुलिस एक दो स्मैक तस्करों पर छोटी मोटी कार्यवाही कर महज खानापूर्ति कर अपनी पीठ थपथपा लेती है। जिससे कुछ दिनो को क्षेत्र से स्मैक सप्लायर गुल हो जाते हैं और पुलिस की पकड कमजोर पड़ते ही स्मैक तस्कर फिर से सक्रिय हो जाते हैं। पुलिस द्वारा समय पर कार्रवाई नहीं होती, जिससे क्षेत्र में स्मैक जुआ सट्टा आदि का अवैध कारोबार के चरम पर होने के चलते क्षेत्र में अपराध भी बढ़ गए हैं।गश्त बढ़ा दी और नशेबाजों पर कार्रवाई करेंगे^नशेबाज बाहर से खरीद कर ला रहे होंगे। क्षेत्र में स्मैक कहीं नहीं बेची जा रही है। गश्त बढा दी जाएगी। नशेबाजों पर कार्यवाही करेंगे।रामवीर सिंह थानाधिकारी, श्रीमहावीरजी

