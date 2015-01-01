पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डम्पर ने युवकों को कुचला:डम्पर ने बाइक सवार 2 युवकों को कुचला

करौली3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दोनों मृतक टोडाभीम व भरतपुर के बयाना के रहने वाले थे

जयपुर भांकरोटा इलाके में गुरुवार सुबह करीब दस बजे अजमेर रोड पर बेकाबू डम्पर ने बाइक सवार दो व्यक्तियों को कुचल दिया। डम्पर चालक को तीन किलोमीटर तक घसीटते हुए ले गया। पुलिस ने करीब 35 किलोमीटर तक पीछा करके चालक को पकड़ा। हादसे में बाइक सवार भरतपुर के बयाना निवासी चरण सिंह व करौली के टोडाभीम निवासी विश्राम बैरवा की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने कोविड रिपोर्ट के बाद दोनों शवों के पोस्टमार्टम करवा दिया। परिजनों ने चरण सिंह का शव ले लिया और विश्राम के शव को मोर्चरी में रखवा दिया है। बाइक को तीन किलोमीटर घसीटा: कमला नेहरू नगर पुलिया के पास टक्कर मारने के बाद चालक बाइक को करीब तीन किलोमीटर रिंग रोड कट तक उलझाकर घसीटता हुआ ले गया। जहां पर घुमने के दौरान बाइक डम्पर से अलग हो गई।35 किलोमीटर पर नाकाबंदी करके रोका: हादसे के बाद पीछा कर रहे एक राहगीर ने भांकरोटा चौराहे पर तैनात यातायात पुलिसकर्मी एएसआई राजेन्द्र सिंह व हैड कांस्टेबल जितेन्द्र को हादसे के बारे में बताया। तब उन्होंने एक बोलेरो गाड़ी के चालक से लिफ्ट लेकर डम्पर का पीछा शुरु किया। लेकिन बोलेरो नई होने के कारण उसकी स्पीड लिमिट 80 तक बंधी हुई थी। इसलिए डम्पर ज्यादा आगे हो गया। तब उन्होंने कंट्रोल रूम को सूचना देकर शिवदासपुरा टोल नाके के पास नाकाबंदी करके शिवदासपुरा पुलिस के सहयोग से पकड़वाया। पकड़ा गया डम्पर चालक आशीष नगर फोर्ट का रहने वाला है। हादसे का शिकार हुए दोनों मृतक करधनी के गिर्राज नगर में रहकर मजदूरी कर रहे थे। गुरुवार सुबह करीब दस बजे रोजाना की तरह बाइक पर सवार होकर दोनों जयसिंहपुरा स्थित साइड पर जा रहे थे।

