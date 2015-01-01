पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छता अभियान:अतिक्रमणकारियों ने विरोध कर महिला सरपंच से की अभद्रता

हिंडौन3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्राम पंचायत लहचौड़ा में चलाया स्वच्छता अभियान

पंचायत समिति हिंडौन की ग्राम पंचायतों में नवनिर्वाचित सरपंचों की ओर से स्वच्छता अभियान चलाया हुआ है। ग्राम पंचायत लहचौड़ा में स्वच्छता अभियान के तहत सफाई कराते समय कुछ अतिक्रमियों ने अभियान का विरोध कर दिया और सरपंच कुमारी आरती से गाली-गलौंच कर दी।

इसकी शिकायत एसडीएम व सदर थाने में की गई है। सरपंच कुमारी आरती व वार्डपंच पूरन सिंह ने बताया कि ग्राम पंचायत लहचौड़ा में आम रास्ते की सफाई करवाई गई। इस दौरान सदर थाने की पुलिस भी मौजूद रही थी। स्वच्छता अभियान से नाराज होकर उस भी कुछ अतिक्रमियों ने विरोध किया था और उसी को लेकर लोग आए और स्वच्छता अभियान से नाराज होकर सरपंच व वार्डपंच के साथ गाली-गलौंच की।

