आवास योजना का लाभ:पैर कटने के 2 साल बाद भी पीड़ित को नहीं मिला सरकारी आवास योजना का लाभ

करौली5 घंटे पहले
केंद्र और राज्य सरकार गरीब तबके के लोगों को लाभ पहुंचाने को तरह तरह की जनकल्याणकारी योजनाएं चला रही हैं पर इन योजनाओं का पूरा लाभ गरीब जनता को सरकारी कर्मचारियों की उदासीनता के चलते नहीं मिल पा रहा है। ऐसा ही मामला हिन्डौन उपखंड की ग्राम पंचायत गुनसार में देखने को मिल रहा है। जहां एक गरीब दिव्यांग को पैर कटने के दो साल वाद भी पीएम आवास योजना का लाभ नही मिल पा रहा है, जो सरकारी सिस्टम की खामी को उजागर कर रहा है। ग्राम पंचायत मुख्यालय गुनसार स्थित शाह बस्ती में रहने वाले एक पैर से दिव्यांग हकीम खान जो अपने चार छोटे छोटे बच्चो के साथ छप्पर पोश घर में रहता है, तीन साल पहले पत्नी की मौत की बाद परिवार की जिम्मेदारी मेहनत मजदूरी कर निभा रहा था पर दो साल पहले एक सड़क दुर्घटना में एक पैर कटने के वाद उनके परिवार पर पहाड़ टूट पड़ा, घर के मालिक का पैर कटने के वाद घर में कोई खाने कमाने वाला नहीं रहा है, सड़क दुर्घटना में विकलांग हुए हकीम खान अब पैंशन से गुजारा कर रहे हैं, अब बैसाखी ही उनका सहारा है।ग्राम पंचायत और सरकारी आला अधिकारियों की उदासीनता के चलते उसको दो साल से पीएम आवास योजना का लाभ नहीं मिल पा रहा है, मजबूरी में चार छोटे बच्चे तीन लड़की और एक लड़का है जो एक दस फिट के छप्पर पोश में रहने को मजबूर है छप्पर पोश जर्जर होने के कारण वर्षा होने पर पानी टपकता है, सर्दी के समय भी परेशानी होती है सरकारी सिस्टम की पोल खोल रहा है। हकीम खान इस दौरान ग्राम पंचायत सचिव, सरपंच विकास अधिकारी उपखंड अधिकारी और करौली जिला कलेक्टर यहां भी पीएम आवास दिलाने की फरियाद कर चुका है। इस गरीब पर भारी सरकारी सिस्टम की खामी आवास योजना का लाभ नहीं दे पा रही है, जो सरकारी सिस्टम पर सवाल खड़े करता है। पीडित एक पैर से दिव्यांग हकीम खान ने बताया की अब तो खुदा ही रखवाला है।इस संबंध में ग्राम पंचायत गुनसार सरपंच मोहम्मद सलमान का कहना है दो साल से पीएम आवास नही मिलना पूर्व सरपंचों की लापरवाही को दर्शाता है, में अभी पंद्रह दिन पहले सरपंच बना हूं जल्दी ही पहली प्राथमिकता से दिव्यांग हकीम को पीएम आवास दिलाई जाएगी।ग्राम विकास अधिकारी रेखा मीना ने बताया की दिव्यांग हकीम शाह का पीएम आवास सूची में नाम दर्ज है।इस संबंध में हल्का पटवारी मुकेश मीना ने कहा मेंने अभी चार्ज संभाला है ,पीडित की पूरी मदद की जाएगी।

