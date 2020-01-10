पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:कोविड-19 का विस्फोट : करौली में कोरोना पीड़ित बुजुर्ग की मौत

करौली13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • करौली में 15, नादौती-टोडाभीम में 9-9 और सपोटरा में 7 मरीज मिले

कोविड-19 को जारी गाइडलाइन की अनदेखी के चलते जिले में एक बार फिर कोरोना बम फूटा है। चिकित्सा विभाग जारी सूची में जिले में कोरोना के 40 नए संक्रमित रोगी पाए हैं। इनमें से एक 73 वर्षीय वृद्ध की दौरान मौत हो गई। जिसमें सपोटरा में 7, करौली में 15, नादौती में 9 व टोडाभीम में 9 रोगी मिलने से चिकित्सा महकमा सहित आमजन में हड़कंप मच गया।जिला मुख्यालय के करौली निवासी 21 वर्षीय युवक, कैलादेवी के 7 वर्षीय बालक, खोहरी के 28 वर्षीय युवक, कुढावदा के 28 वर्षीय युवक, बालौती की 29 वर्षीय महिला, मसावता के 33 वर्षीय युवक, चौड़ागांव के 60 वर्षीय वृद्ध, मुरलीपुरा की 30 वर्षीय महिला, पुरानी ट्रक यूनियन निवासी 35 वर्षीय युवक, कुडगांव के 26 वर्षीय युवक, होली खिडकिया निवासी 26 वर्षीय युवक, चैनपुर के 16 वर्षीय युवक, रूंधकापुरा की 16 वर्षीय किशोरी, करौली की सिनेमा गली के 27 वर्षीय युवक, कांचराेंदा के 29 वर्षीय युवक, करौली के 61 वर्षीय वृद्धा तथा 38 वर्षीय युवक के साथ नादौती की 60 वर्षीय महिला, 25 वर्षीय युवक, 28 वर्षीय युवक, 40 वर्षीय महिला कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। वहीं जिला मुख्यालय की करौली की 73 वर्षीय वृद्ध की उपचार के दौरान जयपुर में मृत्यु हो गई।करणपुर कस्बे में फिर से 5 कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकले हैं।टोडाभीम क्षेत्र में कस्बे सहित 9 पॉजिटिव निकलने से चिकित्सा विभाग व प्रशासन में खलबली मच गई है।डॉ.सीताराम मीना ने बताया कि क्षेत्र में 9 लोगों के कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले है। कस्बे के वार्ड 6 निवासी युवती व वार्ड 6 की महिला, वार्ड 7 का एक 16 वर्षीय बालिका, वार्ड 9 महिला, ग्राम पंचायत भंडारी निवासी युवक, एदलपुर निवासी एक 87 वर्षीय वृद्ध, भोलू की कोठी निवासी एक 20 वर्षीय बालिका, मोहनपुरा निवासी एक 40 वर्षीय युवक सहित मिर्जापुर निवासी एक 22 वर्षीय युवक सहित 9 लोगों की कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग इनके सम्पर्क में आए लोगों की ट्रैवल हिस्ट्री खंगालना में लग रहे है।

