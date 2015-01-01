पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विलंब शुल्क के आवेदन:15 नवंबर तक बिना विलंब शुल्क के आवेदन करने की तिथि बढ़ाई

करौली3 घंटे पहले
  • शिक्षा सेतु योजना में आवेदन के लिए 15 नवंबर अंतिम तिथि

ब्लॉक में करीब 290 बालिकाओं व महिलाओं ने शिक्षा सेतु योजना के तहत शिक्षा की ओर कदम बढ़ा लिया है। सरकार ने योजना में उत्साह को देखते हुए अब 15 नवंबर तक बिना विलंब शुल्क के आवेदन करने का सुनहरा मौका दिया है। राज्य सरकार द्वारा बालिकाओं व महिलाओं को सशक्त बनाने के लिए इंदिरा महिला शक्ति प्रशिक्षण व कौशल संवर्धन योजना (शिक्षा सेतु) के तहत राजस्थान स्टेट ओपन स्कूल जयपुर के माध्यम से बालिकाओं एवं महिलाओं को 10वीं एवं 12वीं की निशुल्क शिक्षा प्रदान करने का एक सुनहरा अवसर प्रदान किया जा रहा है। इस योजना में किसी कारणवश विद्यालय छोड़ चुकी बालिकाएं एवं औपचारिक शिक्षा प्राप्त नहीं कर सकी ।महिलाएं इस योजना के तहत राजस्थान स्टेट ओपन स्कूल जयपुर के माध्यम से कक्षा 10वीं एवं 12वीं में प्रवेश के लिए निशुल्क आवेदन कर रही है। योजना में आवेदन करने के लिए उन्हें किसी भी प्रकार का कोई शुल्क नहीं देना होता। इन सभी शुल्कों का पुनर्भरण महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग द्वारा राजस्थान स्टेट ओपन स्कूल जयपुर को किया जाएगा। आवेदक को केवल ऑनलाइन फॉर्म भरने के लिए ₹30 का अलग से भुगतान करना होगा।अंतिम तिथि बढ़ाई: राज्य सरकार द्वारा शैक्षणिक वर्ष 2020 -21 में इंदिरा महिला शक्ति प्रशिक्षण में कौशल संवर्धन योजना के तहत कक्षा 10 एवं 12 में प्रवेश के लिए बालिकाओं महिलाओं में उत्साह को देखते हुए आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि बढ़ाकर 15 नवंबर कर दी है। आवेदक बिना किसी विलंब शुल्क के नजदीकी संदर्भ केंद्र के माध्यम से राजस्थान स्टेट ओपन स्कूल जयपुर के पोर्टल पर पंजीयन कराकर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते है।शेष विषयों में उत्तीर्ण होने के लिए कर सकती है आवेदन: यदि कोई बालिका महिला ने किसी अन्य बोर्ड से 10वीं या 12वीं के कुछ विषयों में उत्तीर्ण है व शेष रहे विषयों में उत्तीर्ण होने के लिए राजस्थान स्टेट ओपन स्कूल के माध्यम से प्रवेश लेना चाहती है तो उसे 100 रुपए प्रति विषय का शुल्क और यदि अध्ययन के लिए अतिरिक्त विषयों का चयन करने की स्थिति में कक्षा दसवीं के लिए 280 प्रति विषय व कक्षा बारहवीं के लिए 340 प्रति विषय का भुगतान करना होगा। कौन होंगी पात्र: दसवीं कक्षा के लिए न्यूनतम 14 वर्ष तथा अधिकतम आयु की कोई सीमा नहीं और बारहवीं कक्षा के लिए न्यूनतम 15 व अधिकतम आयोग की कोई सीमा नहीं है।

