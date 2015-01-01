पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान महापंचायत स्थगित:ढिंढोरा की किसान महापंचायत स्थगित, निषेधाज्ञा हटने के बाद होगा जल आंदोलन

चंबल के पानी के लिए रविवार को हिंडौन उपखंड के गांव ढिंढोरा में होने वाली किसान महापंचायत जिले में धारा 144 लागू होने के कारण स्थगित करनी पड़ गई। हालांकि, संघर्ष समिति से जुड़े पदाधिकारी व सक्रिय सदस्यों ने निषेधाज्ञा हटने के बाद जल आंदोलन शुरू करने के लिए पुन: महापंचायत की तारीख मुकर्रर करने का फैंस ला किया है। दरअसल, कोविड-19 वायरस संक्रमण के बढ़ते प्रसार व प्रदेश में बिगड़ते हालात को ध्यान में रखते हुए राज्य सरकार के निर्देशानुसार जिले में भी कलेक्टर व जिला मजिस्ट्रेट सिद्धार्थ सिहाग ने धारा 144 को प्रभावी करने का आदेश जारी कर दिया। इस आदेश की पालना में किसानों ने महापंचायत को स्थगित किया है।गौरतलब है कि वर्ष 2007 में 277.54 करोड़ की स्वीकृत चंबल-पांचना-जगर बांध लिफ्ट परियोजना की फाइल को जल संसाधन विभाग से 2012 में पीएचईडी को हस्तांतरित करने के बावजूद कोई भी क्रियान्वयन प्रोग्रेस नहीं है।अब जगरौटी क्षेत्र के 60 से ज्यादा गांवों के किसान लामबंद होंगेइससे आठ साल से लॉक इस प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर अब जगरौटी क्षेत्र के 60 से ज्यादा गांवों के किसान लामबंद होकर मुखर हो रहे हैं। पिछले महीनों गांवों में जन जागरुकता शिविरों के बाद ही जगर बांध में चंबल का पानी लाने की मांग को लेकर सर्व समाज किसान सरदारी की महापंचायत गांव ढिंढोरा के सरकारी विद्यालय के खेल मैदान में रविवार को आहूत की गई थी, मगर जिले में धारा 144 के प्रभावी होने से मजबूरन संघर्ष समिति को महापंचायत स्थगित करनी पड़ी है। किसान नेता कुं.गोविंद सिंह बेनीवाल ने कहा कि धारा 144 हटने के बाद क्षेत्र के सर्वसमाज के लाेग चंबल पानी के लिए बड़ा जल आंदोलन शुरू करेंगे। इसके लिए वे गांव-ढाणियों में जागरुकता व जन सहभागिता बढ़ाने के लिए पीले चावल बांटकर न्योता भी देंगे। साथ ही आमजन को कोरोना से बचाव के लिए एहतियात बरतने के साथ ही सरकार की गाइडलाइन की पालना करने की अपील भी करेंगे। इसी प्रकार भारतीय किसान यूनियन करौली के जिलाध्यक्ष करतार सिंह चौधरी धंधावली ने बताया है कि आगामी महापंचायत धारा 144 हटने के बाद रखी जाएगी, जिसकी सूचना गांवों में प्रभावी रूप से प्रचार-प्रसार के माध्यम से सर्वसमाज के किसानों को दी जाएगी। चौबीसा के युवा नेता मोरध्वज पहलवान ने बताया कि इस प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर किसानों के साथ युवा भी जल आंदोलन में सक्रिय भागीदारी निभाएंगे। विशेष रणनीति के तहत चंबल पानी की मांग को लेकर नए सिरे से जन आंदोलन खड़ा किया जाएगा।

