खेती किसानी:माड़ क्षेत्र के किसानों को रास आई अमरूद की खेती

करौली23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कुंडे के पानी अमरूदों की फसल मे दिया जाता है पानी, क्षेत्र के किसान कमा रहे हैं मुनाफा

कस्बा शहर समय परिवर्तन के साथ ही किसानों ने भी खेती करने के तरीके भी बदले हैं। मांड क्षेत्र के किसान जैविक खाद से अमरूदों की फसल करने लगा है। गांव पीलोदा के एक किसान प्रकाश मीणा ने अपने 5 बीघा खेत मे अमरूदों की फसल बोई है जो इस समय अमरूदों का उत्पादन कर रही है। किसान अमरूद की फसल लगाकर उत्पादन करने लगा है व किसान मंडी मे अमरूद बेचकर लाभ कमा रहे है। किसान ने जैविक खाद डालकर अमरूद की फसल बनाई है। किसान खेत मे अमरूद की फसल को पानी के कुंडे से पानी देकर फसल उत्पादन कर रहे है । पानी का कुंडा 28 फिट गहरा है जिसमे बारिश का पानी जमा रहता है। सोलर प्लांट के द्वारा कुंडे से पानी अमरूदो की फसल मे दिया जाता है। माड़ क्षेत्र मे चिकनी मिट्टी होने की वजह से अमरूदो की बहार बनी हुई है। काली चिकनी मिट्टी अमरूदो की फसल के लिए लाभकारी है। अमरूदों की फसल से अब किसान बाजार में उत्पादन कर मुनाफा कमा रहे है। किसान ने बताया कि अमरूदों को किसान 40 रुपए किलो के भाव से बेच रहा है। अमरूदों की आवक होने से अब किसान मुनाफा कमा रहा है। अमरूदों की फसल के लिए सरकार सबसिडी भी दे रही है। जिससे किसान फसल को बढा़वा दे सकता है अौर अच्छा मुनाफा कमा सकते है। किसान अमरूद की फसल कर अपने परिवार की जीविका चला रहे है। किसान संघ के राजेश आदि वासी ने बताया कि अगर पांचना बांध का पानी माड़ क्षेत्र के किसानों को मिल जाए तो किसानों की किस्मत ही बदल जाएगी।

