यह कैसा न्याय:दबंगों के डर से पशुओं सहित परिवार ने कलेक्ट्रेट में डाला डेरा, पुलिस ने 5 मिनट में हटाया

करौली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जमीन विवाद से परेशान था पीड़ित, तुरंत पहुंचे प्रशासनिक अधिकारी व पुलिस और पशुओं को गोशाला भिजवाया
  • मामला कलेक्ट्रेट का था : तुरंत पहुंचे एसडीएम, आश्वासन देकर मामला निपटा दिया

करौली सदर थाना क्षेत्र के तुलसीपुरा गांव के एक युवक ने दबंगों के भय के चलते परिवार सहित कलेक्ट्रेट में डेरा डाल दिया। युवक ने अपने मवेशी भी कलेक्ट्रेट में लाकर बांध दिए। सूचना पर पहुंची कोतवाली थाना पुलिस ने युवक को वहां से हटा दिया और उसकी शिकायत सुनी। पीड़ित युवक रामवीर ने बताया कि उसका भूमि विवाद चल रहा है। जिसको लेकर आरोपी पक्ष आए दिन मारपीट कर परेशान करते हैं। उधर पीड़ित परिवार के कलेक्ट्रेट में डेरा डालने की सूचना पर एडीएम सुदर्शन तोमर, एसडीएम देवेंद्र परमार, तहसीलदार दिनेश मीणा, पीड़ित परिवार के पास पहुंचे। करौली डीएसपी मनराज, कोतवाली सीआई दिनेश मीणा भी मौके पर पहुंच गए। पुलिस प्रशासन के अधिकारियों ने पीड़ित परिवार से समझाइश की और मामले की जानकारी ली। एसडीएम ने बताया कि पीड़ित परिवार का भूमि विवाद का मामला कोर्ट में लंबित है। पूर्व में पुलिस प्रशासन ने मौके पर पहुंचकर समझाइश की ओर सुरक्षा का भरोसा भी दिलाया। दोनों पक्ष शांति बनाए रखने के लिए पाबंद भी हैं। कोर्ट का फैसला आने पर ही प्रभावी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। पुलिस ने पीड़ित परिवार को समझाकर वहां से हटा दिया।

यह है विवाद : जमीन हड़पना चाहते हैं प्रभावशाली

पीडित रामवीर सिंह गुर्जर ने बताया कि तुलसीपुरा गांव में गांव के ही हेमराज पुत्र मुंशी के साथ 10 बीघा 4 बिस्वा संयुक्त खातेदारी की जमीन है। जिसमें उसका आधा हिस्सा है। आधे हिस्से को उसका साझीदार हेमराज गांव के प्रभावशाली लोगों के साथ मिलकर हड़पना चाहता है। इस कारण आरोपी आए दिन उसके साथ मारपीट करते रहते हैं। इस बारे में पूर्व में मामला दर्ज कराकर पुलिस अधीक्षक से भी शिकायत की थी, लेकिन पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ आज तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की।बदमाशों ने रास्ता भी बंद कर दियापीडित रामवीर सिंह ने बताया कि उसके हिस्से के खसरा नं. 127 पर वह पाटोरपोश मकान बनाकर अपने परिवार के साथ रहता है। जिसका रास्ता खेतों में ही निकलता है लेकिन साझीदार ने उसे भी बंद कर दिया जिससे मवेशियों के निकलने का रास्ता भी बंद है और धमकी दी है कि वह यहां से नहीं गया तो उसे परिवार सहित जान से मार देंगे। उसने जिला प्रशासन से उसके हिस्से की जमीन दिलाने, घर व खेत पर आने-जाने का रास्ता दिलाने और आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

