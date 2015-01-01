पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शॉर्ट सर्किट:चार छप्पर घरों में आग, 15 भेड़-बकरियां जिंदा जली, तीन भैंसें और बचाने आई दो महिलाएं भी झुलसी

कुड़गांव36 मिनट पहले
  • ग्राम पंचायत चैनपुर बर्रिया में बिजली मीटर के सर्विस लाइन में शॉर्ट सर्किट से छप्पर में लगी आग

ग्राम पंचायत चैनपुर बर्रिया में बिजली के पोल से मीटर पर लग रही सर्विस लाइन में अचानक शॉर्ट सर्किट से उठी चिंगारी से चार छप्पर घर जलकर राख हो गए और उनमें बंधी तीन भैंस झुलस गई एवं 15 भेड़, बकरियों के बच्चे जिंदा जल गए। घर एवं जानवरों को बचाने के चक्कर में दो महिला झुलस कर घायल हो गई जिन्हें उपचार के लिए कस्बे के सरकारी अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया।

शुक्रवार दोपहर बाद चैनपुर बर्रिया गांव में एक व्यक्ति के घर में मीटर सर्विस लाइन में शॉर्ट सर्किट होने से अचानक तेज चिंगारी उठी जिससे मकान के ऊपर बने छप्पर घर में आग लग गई। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में इस समय खेती किसानी का कार्य होने के कारण पीड़ित पक्ष के घरों में कोई नहीं था। सभी खेतों में फसल बुवाई का कार्य कर रहे थे घर के पास से निकल रहे एक व्यक्ति ने उस घर में उठती आग की लपटों को देख जोर-जोर से शोर मचाया और परिजनों को मोबाइल पर जानकारी दी। उसके शोर-शराबे की आवाज को सुन आसपास के खेतों में खेती किसानी का कार्य कर रहे ग्रामीण मौके पर पहुंचे लेकिन हल्की हवा चलने से पास में बने अन्य तीन छप्पर घरों में भी आग फैल गई। ग्रामीणों ने बिजली ग्रिड पर फोन से सूचित कर आग को बचाने का प्रयास किया लेकिन चार घरों में एक साथ आग लगने से उठी जोरदार लपटों की ताप से ग्रामीणों का आग के पास जाकर पानी से आग बुझाने का प्रयास असफल रहा। जिससे रिहायशी चार छप्परपोश एवं उनमें रखा अनाज नगदी जेवर कपड़े पलंग गद्दा रजाई एवं घरों में रखा सभी सामान जलकर राख हो गया।

अग्निकांड के प्रत्यक्षदर्शी ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि जब पीड़िता पक्ष खेतों में खेती किसानी का कार्य कर रहे थे जब उन्हें दूरभाष पर आग की घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही चीखते चिल्लाते घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। इस दौरान छप्पर घरों में आग की लपटें उठ रही थी और दो घरों में नगदी जेवर रखा हुआ होने के साथ ही भेड़ बकरी भी बंधी हुई थी। उन्हें बचाने के चक्कर में ननंद लखो बाई और भाभी प्रियंका देवी पत्नी रामकेश मीणा अपने जलने की बिना परवाह किए आग की लपटों में घुस गई लेकिन आग की लपटें तेज होने के कारण शीघ्र ही बेहोश होकर गिर गई ।जिन्हें ग्रामीणों द्वारा मिले कंबल एवं और गीले चद्दर कर बाहर निकाला गया ननंद एवं भाभी दोनों ही आग की लपटों से झुलस कर गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई। घायल महिलाओं को कस्बे के सरकारी अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया।

लाखों का नुकसान, प्राथमिकी दर्ज
थाने पर पीड़िता पक्ष की ओर से प्राथमिकी दर्ज करवाई गई ।जिसमें बताया गया कि पीड़िता पक्ष से एक ही परिवार के दो सगे भाई हैं जिसमें हंसराज मीना कि 3 भैंस झुलस गई एवं छः भेड़ के बच्चे जिंदा जल गए और 10 हजार की नगदी, जेवर, अनाज कपड़े, पलंग, गद्दा रजाई एवं अन्य घरेलू सामान जलकर राख हो गया वही पीड़ित राजेश मीणा के घर में बंधे 8 भेड़ बकरियों के बच्चे 2000 की नगदी, जेवर अनाज, कपड़े एवं घरेलू सामान जलकर राख हो गया।
आज चार घंटे रहेगी बिजली बंद
करौली| दीपावली पर मरम्मत कार्य के चलते सुबह 8 से दोपहर 12 बजे तक बग्गीखाना, शिकारगंज प्रथम व द्वितीय पर मरम्मत कार्य व दोपहर 2 से शाम पांच बजे तक कुड, मैंगजीन, खादी भंडार पर मरम्म्त कार्य के चलते बिजली सप्लाई बंद रहेगी।

