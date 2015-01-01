पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंच-पटेलों ने की पंचायत:पहले पंच-पटेलों ने की पंचायत, फिर किया गुड़ला में करौली-हिंडौन हाइवे को जाम

करौली9 मिनट पहले
  • मांगे नहीं मानने व केस दर्ज करने से गुर्जरों में आक्रोश, वाहनों को किया डायवर्ट

कार्यालय संवाददाता | करौली/हिंडौनगुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन संघर्ष समिति के तत्वावधान में पीलूपुरा में ट्रैक पर किए जा रहे आंदोलन के बाद भी सरकार ने उनकी मांगें नहीं मानी। एक दिन पहले सोमवार को जिले के प्रभारी मंत्री अशोक चांदना से वार्ता विफल होने के बाद गुर्जरों पर किए केस से आंदोलन कारी भड़क गए। गुर्जर समाज के आक्रोशित लोगों ने मंगलवार को पहले तो गुड़ला में पूर्व सरपंच बसंताराम की अध्यक्षता में पंचायत की इसके बाद करौली-हिंडौन मार्ग बंद कर दिया। सूचना पर पुलिस ने मासलपुर चुंगी पर पहुंचकर वाहनों को डायवर्ट कर मासलपुर के रास्ते निकाला। आंदोलन को समाप्त करने लिए सरकार की ओर से दो बार आईएएस नीरज के. पवन, जिला प्रभारी मंत्री अशोक चांदना ने दो बार आंदोलनकारियों से चर्चा की, लेकिन हर बार वार्ता बेनतीजा रही।संघर्ष समिति के भानू प्रताप गुर्जर ने बताया कि मंगलवार को गुड़ला गांव में आसपास के गुर्जर समाज के पंच पटेलों ने पंचायत कर सरकार पर वादा खिलाफी का आरोप लगाया। पंच पटेलों ने बताया कि हर बार सरकार उनके साथ छलावा कर रही है। उन्हें मात्र कोरे आश्वासन देकर आंदोलन समाप्त करना चाहती है, लेकिन इस बार ऐसा नहीं होगा। जब तक उनकी मांगें पूरी मानी जाती तब तक उनका आंदोलन जारी रहेगा। इसके बाद सभी पंच पटेलों ने करौली-हिंडौन मार्ग बंद करने का निर्णय लेकर गुड़ला में जाम लगा दिया। समिति के अशोक सिंह धाबाई ने कहा कि सरकार गुर्जर आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति की मांगों को गंभीरता से नहीं ले रही है। इस मौके पर बाली पटेल, पूर्व सरपंच कलुआराम, कल्याण पटेल, प्रहलाद भगत, शीशराम मास्टर, हरवीर पटेल, लाखन पटेल, कैप्टन गोलीराम, कैप्टन मांगीराम, कैप्टन रामहरि, सूबेदार शिवराम, समय सिंह ठेकेदार,रामसहाय सहित दर्जनों पंच पटेल उपस्थित थे।

नोएडा से गुर्जर नेता पीलूपुरा आए, कहा-सरकार ने जल्द मांगें नहीं मानी तो दिल्ली और उत्तर प्रदेश में भी होगा आंदोलन

सूरौठ/हिंडौन सिटी | बैकलॉग एवं प्रक्रियाधीन भर्तियों सहित छह सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर पीलूपुरा में दिल्ली मुंबई रेलवे ट्रैक पर चल रहा गुर्जर समाज का रेल रोको आंदोलन मंगलवार को दसवें दिन भी जारी रहा। नोएडा से कई गुर्जर नेताओं ने मंगलवार को पीलूपुरा रेलवे ट्रैक पर पहुंचकर गुर्जर आंदोलन का समर्थन किया। गुर्जर नेताओं ने कहा कि यदि राजस्थान सरकार ने जल्द ही गुर्जर समाज की मांगों को नहीं माना तो उत्तर प्रदेश एवं दिल्ली में भी गुर्जर आंदोलन शुरू करेंगे।किसान एकता संघ के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जतन प्रधान, जिलाध्यक्ष कृष्ण नांगर, प्रदेश मीडिया प्रभारी आलोक नांगर एवं गुर्जर नेता प्रदीप भाटी मंगलवार को दोपहर 3 बजे के करीब पीलूपुरा रेलवे ट्रैक पर पहुंचे। नोएडा से आए किसान एकता संघ के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जतन प्रधान ने कहा कि विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर गुर्जर समाज की ओर से किए जा रहे आंदोलन का वे समर्थन करते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि उत्तर प्रदेश एवं दिल्ली का गुर्जर समाज भी आंदोलन में राजस्थान के गुर्जरों के साथ है। राजस्थान सरकार को जल्द ही गुर्जरों की मांगों को मानना चाहिए।

