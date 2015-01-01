पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादी समारोह:पांच महीने बाद 25 से फिर शादियां अनलॉक

करौली4 घंटे पहले
  देवउठनी एकादशी पर तुलसी सालिगराम विवाह के साथ गूंजने लगेंगी शहनाइयां

अधिकमास और चतुर्मास के कारण पांच माह से शादियों पर लगा लॉक 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी पर तुलसी सालिगराम के विवाह के साथ अनलॉक होगा। राज्याचार्य पंडित प्रकाश चंद जती के मुताबिक इस सीजन में पहली बार ऐसा मौका है जब शादी वाले घरों में बैंडबाजे, कैटरिंग व हलवाइ वालों से ज्यादा कोरोना का मैनेजमेंट करने के लिए मशक्कत करनी पड़ रही है। शादी वाले इन परिवारों में रोजाना मेहमानों की सूची बनकर बिगड़ रही है। शादी समारोह में राज्य सरकार ने सिर्फ 100 लोगों के शामिल होने की अनुमति दी है। इसमें वर और वधू दोनों पक्षों के साथ हलवाई, कैटरिंग, बैंडबाजा, डीजे, पंडित डेकोरेशन वाले सहित तमाम उन लोगों को शामिल किया गया है जो शादी के काम से सीधे जुड़े हुए हैं। कोरोना काल के बीच सरकार की ओर से किसी भी शादी समारोह में 50 से अधिक लोगों के शामिल होने की इजाजत देने के बाद करीब पांच महीने बाद 25 नवंबर से फिर से शहर में शहनाइयां बजेंगी। इस बार शादी समारोह में राज्य सरकार ने सिर्फ 100 लोगों के शामिल होने की अनुमति दी है। जिससे इस बार इन शादियों में परिजन व मित्र भी शामिल हो सकेंगे। लोगोंं ने लाइट, हलवाई भी बुक कर लिए। दीपावली के बाद अब बाजारों में शादी समारोह की खरीदारी हो रही है। एक जुलाई से चातुर्मास शुरू होने पर विवाह समारोह पर पांच महीने का ब्रेक लग गया था। इससे पूर्व सरकार की सख्ती के चलते शादी समारोह में चुनिंदा लोग ही शामिल हो रहे थे।इस साल शादियों के मुहूर्त कमइस साल शादियों का सपना देख रहे युवाओं के लिए शादी के लिए कम ही शुभ मुहूर्त हैं। 11 दिसंबर के अंतिम शुभ मुहूर्त होने के बाद फिर से शादियों पर रोक लग जाएगी। इसके बाद यह रोक 21 अप्रैल 2021 को हटेगी। ऐसा ग्रहों के अस्त होने व खरमास होने के कारण होगा। तब तक लोगों को इंतजार करना होगा। शादी, सगाई और अन्य मांगलिक कार्यों के लिए शुभ महीना, तिथि, वार, नक्षत्र और शुभ दिन का विचार किया जाता है। वर, वधू व मांगलिक कार्य कर रहे व्यक्ति की राशि के हिसाब से शुभ मुहूर्त निकलता है। इस साल विवाह व शुभ कार्यों के लिए सर्फ 10 दिन ही शुभ मुहूर्त रहेंगे। 25 नवंबर को देव उठनी एकादशी के साथ शादी व शुभ कार्यों की शुरूआत होगी।विवाह के शुभ मुहूर्त25 नवंबर को देव प्रबोधिनी एकादशी के दिन विवाह मुहूर्त है। 27, 30 नवंबर को मुहूर्त रहेगा। दिसंबर में 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9 और 11 को विवाह मुहूर्त रहेंगे। 16 फरवरी को बसंत पंचमी का अबूझ सावा। 15 मार्च को फुलेरा दोज का अबूझ सावा और 21 अप्रैल को रामनवमी का अबूझ सावा रहेगा। मान्यता के अनुसार देव शयनी एकादशी के बाद कोई भी शुभ कार्य नहीं होते हैं और देव उठनी एकादशी के बाद शुभ कार्य शुरू हो जाते हैं।

