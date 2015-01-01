पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:सुबह कोहरा, दिन में सर्द हवाएं, पारा 40 लुढ़का

हिंडौन सिटी
फाइल फोटो
  • सर्दी के तेवर तेज, लोगों की दिनचर्य बदली, इस सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन, दिनभर बचाव का जतन करते रहे लोग

मौसम बदलने से मंगलवार सुबह कोहरा छाया। दिन में सर्द हवाएं चलने से पारा लुढक गया। सूर्य और बादलों के बीच लुकाछिपी का दौर चलता रहा। शीतलहर से ठिठुरन बढ़ गई। सुबह से ही बादल छाए रहे। दोपहर बाद हल्की धूप निकली, लेकिन फिर बादलों से आसमां ढक गया। कोहरे के कारण वाहनों की रफ्तार भी धीमी रही। रात 7 बजे बाद बाजार में सन्नाटा छाने लगा।

मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 21.1 तथा न्यूनतम तापमान 10.3 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान तापमान में 4 डिग्री गिरावट हुई है। पहाड़ी क्षेत्र में हो रही बर्फबारी और उत्तर भारत से आ रही ठंडी हवाओं के कारण मौसम में बदलाव हुआ है।

हल्की बारिश की संभावना
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार आगामी 48 घंटे के दौरान जिले सहित कई स्थानों पर हल्की बारिश की संभावना है। सर्दी अभी ओर बढ़ेगी। उत्तरी भारत में पहाड़ों पर हो रही बर्फबारी के कारण ही प्रदेश में सर्दी का असर बढ़ रहा है। दो दिन में ही 5 से 6 डिग्री तक तापमान में गिरावट आई है।

आने वाले समय में इसमें ओर भी गिरावट आएगी। बादल छाने से किसान अब मावठ की आस लगाए बैठे हैं। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार जयपुर, अजमेर, नागौर, कोटा, बारां, बूंदी, झालावाड़ चित्तौड़गढ़, भीलवाड़ा, झुंझुनू, चूरू, सवाईमाधोपुर, करौली जिलों और आसपास के क्षेत्रों में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर हल्की बारिश होने की संभावना है।

सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन

ढहरिया | क्षेत्र में मंगलवार को दिनभर शीतलहर से तापमान में गिरावट आ गई। तापमान गिरने से सर्दी तेज हो गई। लोगों को ऊनी कपड़ों में भी राहत नहीं मिली। सुबह व शाम जगह-जगह अलाव जलाकर तापते नजर आए। मंगलवार इस सर्दी के सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा।

मावठ की जगी आस
कस्बा शहर | मौसम का मिजाज बीते 4-5 दिनों से बदला हुआ है। बदले मौसम के कारण सर्दी के तेवर तेज हो गए। बादल छाए रहने से जहां सूरज के दर्शन नहीं हो रहे। बादल छाए रहने से किसानों को मावठ की आस जगी है।

