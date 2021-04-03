पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विकास अटका:दो साल से पंचायतों को बजट नहीं, ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों का विकास अटका

करौली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रदेश की सरकार ने भले ही सरपंचों के दबाव के चलते पीडी खाते की व्यवस्था से अपने हाथ खींच लिए हैं। मगर ई-पंचायत, जीपीडीपी, ग्राम स्वराज जैसी व्यवस्थाएं लागू कर सरकार सरपंचों के अधिकार सीमित कर रही है। वहीं गहलोत सरकार द्वारा 2018 से अब तक दो बार बजट पारित कर दिया, लेकिन ग्राम पंचायतों को विकास कार्यों के लिए अब तक बजट नहीं मिला है। जिससे ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों का विकास अधर में लटक हुआ है। पिछले दो सालों से बजट नहीं होने से ग्राम पंचायतों में सरपंच वेतन सहित विभिन्न विकास कार्य अटके हुए हैं। एसएफसी मद में बजट का अभाव होने से विभिन्न कार्यों का भुगतान बकाया चल रहा हैं। साथ ही सरपंचों व वार्ड पंचाें का मानदेय तक अटका हुआ है। पंचायत भवन के कार्मिकों का मानदेय, बिजली का बिल, सफाई कर्मियों का भुगतान नहीं होने से सरपंचों को खरी खोटी सुनना पड़ता है। दो किश्तों में आती है राशि केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा केन्द्र वित्त आयोग के तहत टाइड एवं अनटाइड फंड एवं राज्य सरकार द्वारा राज्य वित्त आयोग योजना में जिला परिषद, पंचायत समिति एवं ग्राम पंचायतों में विकास कार्य करवाने के लिए एक वित्त वर्ष में दो किश्तों में राशि भेजती हैं। केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा ग्राम पंचायतों को राशि भेजी जा रही है।इन कार्यों का होता है भुगतानएसएफसी मद से सरपंच एवं वार्डपंचों के मानदेय का भुगतान, पंपचालको एवं फीटर्स की मजदूरी, पंचायतों एवं वार्डों में होने वाली बैठकों का खर्च, विद्युत खर्च, रखरखाव, सफाई व्यवस्था, पेयजल आपूर्ति, स्वच्छता, सार्वजनिक शौचालय का निर्माण एवं रखरखाव सहित विभिन्न कार्यों का भुगतान किया जाता हैं। लेकिन एसएफसी मद में बजट नही होने से पिछले दो वर्षों से इन कार्यों का भुगतान बकाया चल रहा हैं। वही नवीन कार्य भी बंद पड़े हैं।इन व्यवस्थाओं पर लगी लगामभु गतान प्रक्रिया में पूर्ण पारदर्शिता लाने के लिए सरपंचों का ई-पंचायत व्यवस्था से भुगतान करना होगा। जीपीडीपी से बाहर जाकर कोई भी ग्राम पंचायत स्वीकृति जारी नहीं कर सकती हैं। सभी प्रशासनिक एवं वित्तीय एवं तकनीकी स्वीकृतियां ऑनलाइन होंगी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें