पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती:पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्व. इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती कांग्रेसियों ने श्रद्धापूर्वक मनाई

करौली11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गोष्ठी में वक्ताओं ने कहा बांग्लादेश का निर्माण व बैंकों का राष्ट्रीयकरण किया

हिंडौन सिटी देश की प्रथम महिला प्रधानमंत्री भारत रत्न स्व. इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती गुरुवार को विधायक भरोसी लाल जाटव के आवास स्थित कार्यालय पर श्रद्धापूर्वक मनाई गई।नगर परिषद के पूर्व उपसभापति नफीस अहमद ने बताया कि आयोजित विचार गोष्ठी को संबोधित करते हुए विधायक भरोसी लाल जाटव ने कहा कि इंदिरा जी की दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति के चलते उनको आयरन लेडी के नाम से जाना जाता है। दुश्मन देश पाकिस्तान की कमर तोड़ते हुए उन्होंने बांग्लादेश का निर्माण कराया और बैंकों का राष्ट्रीयकरण भी किया।निवर्तमान जिलाध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश मामू ने कहा कि इंदिरा गांधी ने देश की एकता और अखंडता को बनाए रखने के लिए अपने प्राणों की आहुति दी। कांग्रेसी नेता बृजेश जाटव, डॉ. हिम्मत सिंह, इंद्रेश जाटव, एजाज अहमद, भरत लाल बाबा, दिनेश चंद्र, रामकिशोर मीणा, अमर सिंह गुर्जर, तारा बैंसला,डॉ अब्दुल खान, उस्मान खान, गीता रानी, पुष्पा मंगल, वीरेंद्र सिकरवार, मोहन सिंह गुर्जर, सुलेमान खान सहित दर्जनों लोग उपस्थित रहे।फैलीपुरा| इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती पूर्व विधायक दर्शन सिंह गुर्जर के गांव सुंदरपुरा स्थित आवास पर श्रद्धा पूर्वक मनाई गई। इस अवसर पर भंवर गुर्जर, पूरन मीना पालनपुर, सुनीता मीना, रमेश मीना, शत्रु गुर्जर, राजीव, कमल मीना, दीवान सिंह गुर्जर फारूख खान, सलीम खांन, सुलेमान खान सहित दर्जनों लोग उपस्थित रहे।मासलपुर| इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती पर एक कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर उनके आदर्शों पर चलने का संकल्प लिया। कांग्रेस के ब्लाॅक उपाध्यक्ष कैलाश महेरा ने कहा कि पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री ने देश के हित में ठोस निर्णय लिए उनके आदर्शों को अपनाने पर जोर दिया। कांग्रेस के अनिल शुक्ला व सलीम खान ने भी विचार व्यक्त किए।टोडाभीम ग्रामीण | विधायक कार्यालय पर इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती मनाई गई। कस्बे के रोडवेज बस स्टैंड स्थित विधायक पृथ्वीराज के कार्यालय पर इंदिरा गांधी की कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं की मौजूदगी में जयंती मनाई गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें