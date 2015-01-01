पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मरीजों को राहत:एक ही पर्ची से किसी भी अस्पताल से ले सकेंगे निशुल्क दवा

करौली
फाइल फोटो
  • मुख्यमंत्री निशुल्क दवा व जांच योजना में बदलाव, डॉक्टर को रोगी की पर्ची पर लगानी होगी मुहर

अब अगर किसी रोगी को एक सरकारी अस्पताल से निशुल्क दवा नहीं मिलती है तो वह किसी भी दूसरे सरकारी अस्पताल से उसी पर्ची से दवा भी ले सकेगा और जांच भी करा सकेगा। ऐसे में रोगी को बार-बार पर्ची नहीं बनवानी पड़ेगी और कतार में भी नहीं लगना पड़ेगा।

मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. दिनेश चंद मीणा ने बताया कि चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने रोगियों और उनके परिजनों की परेशानी कम करने के लिए व्यवस्था मेंं बदलाव करते हुए परिपत्र जारी किया है।

मुख्यमंत्री निशुल्क दवा योजना व निशुल्क जांच योजना राज्य सरकार की महत्वाकांक्षी फ्लैगशिप योजना है। जिसके तहत सरकारी अस्पतालों में योजना में शामिल आवश्यक दवाएं और जांचें निशुल्क उपलब्ध कराई जा रही हैं।

मरीज व उनके परिजन अब नहीं होंगे परेशान
योजना के तहत अगर अब सरकारी डॉक्टर की ओर से लिखी गई आवश्यक सामान्य जांच में से यदि कोई जांच उपलब्ध नहीं होने या किसी कारणवश मरीज के बाहर जाने पर संबंधित रोगी अपनी जांच, उसी पर्ची से अन्य सरकारी अस्पताल से करवा सकता है।

अगर कोई दवा उपलब्ध नहीं है और मरीज कहीं बाहर गया हुआ है तो उसी दवा पर्ची से अन्य सरकारी अस्पताल से दवा प्राप्त कर सकता है। मान लो अगर कोई रोगी कैलादेवी से करौली जिला अस्पताल में दवा लेने के लिए आया है और उसे यहां दवा उपलब्ध नहीं होती है तो वह उसी पर्ची से कैलादेवी या अन्य किसी भी सरकारी अस्पताल से दवा ले सकेगा।

ई औषधि सॉफ्टवेयर पर होगा दवाओं का इंद्राज
मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. दिनेश चंद मीणा ने बताया कि चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के शासन सचिव ने आदेश जारी कर सरकारी डॉक्टर्स को रोगी की पर्ची पर अपना नाम और हस्ताक्षर लिखने के लिए पाबंद किया है।

वहीं डॉक्टर को पर्ची पर अपनी मुहर भी लगानी होगी। नियमित मॉनिटरिंग के लिए संबंधित चिकित्सा संस्थान को सभी मरीजों की की गई जांचों व वितरित की गई दवाओं का इंद्राज ई- औषधि सॉफ्टवेयर पर अलग से करना होगा।

पर्चियों के शत प्रतिशत इंद्राज को ही माना जाएगा
सरकारी अस्पतालों में आने वाले रोगियों की पर्चियों के शत-प्रतिशत इंद्राज को ही अब दवाओं का वास्तविक उपयोग माना जाएगा। इसके पहले सभी अस्पतालों का 31 जुलाई तक का भौतिक सत्यापन अनिवार्य किया गया।

लेकिन अब ई-औषधि सॉफ्टवेयर का अवलोकन करने पर चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य निदेशालय ने पाया कि नवंबर में भी कई अस्पतालों की ओर से भौतिक सत्यापन किया जा रहा है। जो कि आदेशों की अवहेलना है। ऐसे में एमएनडीवाई के नोडल अधिकारी ने ई औषधि सॉफ्टवेयर के विकल्प को बंद करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

